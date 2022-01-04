ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease local watchdog

By Oliver Haslam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix will begin streaming 20 local TV channels in Russia from March. Netflix has been classified as an audiovisual service, forcing the move. Any TV streamer with more than 100,000 daily users...

