Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease local watchdog

Amazon Prime Video has doubled down on its commitment to content from Africa, signing its second licensing deal with a Nigerian studio in under a month.
The streamer has inked an exclusive multiyear global licensing agreement with Anthill Studios, the Lagos-based film production, post-production and animation studio. Alongside cinema features including Prophetess, Day of Destiny and ElevatorBaby, Anthill’s post-production arm has been behind some of the top Nollywood titles. Meanwhile, its animation studio is reportedly the biggest in Nigeria.
The deal, announced on Friday, will give Amazon exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases, starting in 2022, which will...
