Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease local watchdog

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Hawkeye hit the target for Disney+ with its debut, landing at the Number 2 slot in the Nielsen Streaming Rankings for original series for the week of November 22nd to 28th. The show released its first two episodes that week and those tallied an estimated 853 million minutes of viewing. Slipping to Number 3 in its second week was Amazon’s fantasy epic The Wheel of Time which pulled in 663 million minutes of viewing. Improving for the week was Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop reboot which moved up two slots to the Number 4 position and had 629 million minutes of viewing (but that one has been cancelled). The animated series Supercrooks had its premiere that week and Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelations also had its bow, but neither placed in the Top 10 (neither of those made it into Netflix’s Top 10 for that week either). Following are all the sci fi and fantasy TV shows on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO