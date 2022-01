One year ago today, then-President Donald Trump addressed a rally. He told supporters to, quote, "fight like hell" and added, we're going to walk down to the Capitol. Trump himself did not go but watched on TV as thousands of people attacked police and stormed the building. They disrupted the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes of the 2020 election. Now, when it was over, lawmakers affirmed the democratic results, but many of the very same lawmakers who had just fled for their lives went on to vote in support of the defeated president's election lies. How has that affected the legislature since?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO