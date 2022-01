Clubs will be ordered to forfeit matches in the event of Covid outbreaks in 2022 under new rules being prepared by the Rugby Football League.The governing body has written to all clubs informing them that failure to fulfil a fixture in the new season will result in the match being awarded to the opposition with a score of 48-0.The changes, which are still to be ratified by the RFL board, come after the governing body agreed that final league positions should no longer be determined by points percentage.The move is as an attempt to return to the previous norm where...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO