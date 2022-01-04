Celebrate 50 Years of the Siskel Film Center with 50/50, a Chronological Film Series

It’s astonishing that there are those criticizing how Spider-Man: No Way Home bends multiple Spider-Man universes in on themselves, but they don’t seem to have any issues with the latest Matrix movie doing virtually the same thing, albeit in a very different way. And perhaps that’s the excuse people need to chastise one and praise the other. But both films are fully loaded with junk science, a bit of magic, and a whole lot of philosophical nonsense that asks the question what is real and what isn’t (or what is, but comes from another universe). In my review of No Way Home, I described the film as a big hug, which I’m sure made some people cringe, and that’s fine; some of those people probably didn’t get enough hugs when they were children, and now they resent any and all hugs in the world. On the other hand, The Matrix Resurrections is a top-to-bottom mess and reveals no reasons for it to exist aside from familiar characters getting to say things like “bullet time” and “red pill/blue pill” again.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO