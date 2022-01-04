ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Celebrate 50 Years of the Siskel Film Center with 50/50, a Chronological Film Series

By Lisa Trifone
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gene Siskel Film Center celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022, and the downtown cinema is celebrating with a year-long film series they’re (fittingly) calling 50/50. Every Monday of the year, head down to State Street to see one film from every year of the theater’s existence, starting with 1972’s The...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review Celebrates Six Years, Makes Leadership Changes

Third Coast Review, Chicago’s six-year-old online arts magazine, announces leadership changes effective immediately. Co-founder Nancy S. Bishop, who has served as editor and publisher since 2016, is stepping down from her administrative and general editorial duties. Lisa Trifone, the website’s Movies editor, has been named to the new position of Managing Editor with responsibilities for content oversight, team management, and financial operations.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

2021: Best Documentary Films of the Year

As is tradition around these parts, I separate documentaries into their own Best of the Year list, not because I feel they should be judged any differently than narrative films, but because I want to call attention to as many great docs as I possibly can, and trying to do that and still limit my main list to 40 or 50 movies is impossible. I get such a charge from a great documentary, whether it’s on a subject I know a great deal about or if it covers ground I’d never even considered in terms of perspective, information, or fuel for outrage or celebration.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Dark, Hazy and Filled with Drama, The Tragedy of Macbeth Is a Unique, Impressive Take on Classic Material

Like Orson Welles did nearly 75 years earlier, director Joel Coen (working without brother Ethan) has taken Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, stripped it down to essentials—minimalist set design, shot it in black and white (bravo to cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel) and in 4:3 aspect ratio—and given audiences a near-perfect presentation that comes across as more of a horror film than a drama. From the truly inventive introduction of the three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) to casting the next King of Scotland (Denzel Washington) and Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand) with older actors, so as to add childlessness to their list of life’s regrets, the film is bold, full of fire, and manages to get deeply psychological in its exploration of ambition gone awry, paranoia, death as a solution, fate, and eventually madness.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Is an Essential Game for Creative Types

When I was doing research for my end of year coverage, the name. Chicory kept coming up. I knew I had to check it out, and with its recent release on Nintendo Switch, it turned out to be the best time. While I absolutely adore Chicory: A Colorful Tale, I’m a little mixed on its Switch port–but I couldn’t help but be enamored by this surprisingly emotional journey despite some of my frustrations.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Third Coast Review

Review: Often Delightful, Sometimes Heartbreaking, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza Is One of the Year’s Best

I was too young in the early to mid-1970s to have any real appreciation or nostalgia for the era today; and I grew up on the east coast, nowhere near the San Fernando Valley setting of writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest, Licorice Pizza. It’s an investigation into a relationship featuring two people destined to be together…just not quite yet. My point in giving you my partial bio is to explain that there is nothing inherently or personally familiar about the time period or locale depicted here. Aside from the music and maybe clothes, this is a strange new world, but it’s a world I wish I’d been a part of. Anderson’s film makes me yearn to live in this fairly recent time period, one I only missed by less than 10 years (to be clear, I was alive during the entirety of the 1970s, but I was much younger than any of the characters in Licorice Pizza).
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: A Hero’s Journey for Alaudin Ullah in Dishwasher Dreams at Writers Theatre

Every first-generation person has a story of integrating the ways of the old country, or of. their ancestral region like the American South. It is how identities are built and a part of the roadmap for success. Dishwasher Dreams is written and performed by standup comedian Alaudin Ullah. It is a robust and vivid remembrance of growing up as the son of Bengali immigrants in New York’s Spanish Harlem. Ullah is the lone speaking presence on the stage accompanied by percussionist Avirodh Sharma on the tabla. Sharma’s skill adds sonic warmth and dramatic punctuation to Ullah’s stage presence. A gorgeously layered opening song showcases the full range of the tabla. The music enhances the flavor of this immigrant story and is integral to the telling.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: In Resurrecting The Matrix, the Fourth Installment Feels Stale and Sadly Familiar

It’s astonishing that there are those criticizing how Spider-Man: No Way Home bends multiple Spider-Man universes in on themselves, but they don’t seem to have any issues with the latest Matrix movie doing virtually the same thing, albeit in a very different way. And perhaps that’s the excuse people need to chastise one and praise the other. But both films are fully loaded with junk science, a bit of magic, and a whole lot of philosophical nonsense that asks the question what is real and what isn’t (or what is, but comes from another universe). In my review of No Way Home, I described the film as a big hug, which I’m sure made some people cringe, and that’s fine; some of those people probably didn’t get enough hugs when they were children, and now they resent any and all hugs in the world. On the other hand, The Matrix Resurrections is a top-to-bottom mess and reveals no reasons for it to exist aside from familiar characters getting to say things like “bullet time” and “red pill/blue pill” again.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
John Cassavetes
Person
Nicolas Roeg
Person
David Bowie
Person
Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Third Coast Review

Review: Red Rocket Showcases Sean Baker’s Signature Style and Simon Rex’s Strong Performance

One of the most interesting aspects of Sean Baker’s filmmaking is his ability to realize his unique vision under circumstances other, less-assured filmmakers would consider disadvantages. Baker (Starlet, Tangerine, The Florida Project) routinely embraces creative choices that others would never entertain, let alone integrate into their visual style and filmmaking approach. From working with emerging actors (or non-actors entirely) to filming on location in a verité style (Tangerine was filmed entirely on iPhones), Baker’s films always include a sense of visceral realness that set them apart. In Red Rocket, Baker’s latest film starring Simon Rex in a turn that’s both engrossing and slightly off-putting, the filmmaker’s style and all his trademark decisions are on full display. The result, while perhaps not as poignant as the Oscar-nominated The Florida Project, is nevertheless something more than watchable, a modern exploration of hustle culture and opportunism.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Wolfstride Is a Mix of Anime and Turn-Based Mecha Action

Wolfstride is a visual novel with turn-based mecha combat and a monochrome art style. In it, you play as Shades, a Spike Spiegel doppelganger, he even had a perpetually lit cigarette and popped collar. He’s also ex-Yakuza that’s trying to hide from his past, and the team’s gopher—the one that runs around and gets what’s needed to make sure the day-to-day operations run smoothly. And that’s exactly how Wolfstride plays—day-to-day. Each day you are given a new series of tasks that you have to run around and complete.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: In Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Drama Nightmare Alley, Strong Performances Match a Bold Aesthetic

I’ve had enough conversations with director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) over the years to know two things about him: 1) he has the soul of an artist trapped inside the mind of a genre-loving kid, and 2) he’s been waiting to get a bit ruthless in his work for a long time. We’ve seen evidence of this second point in mild doses in his work for years, but with his telling of the Lindsay Gresham novel Nightmare Alley, he cuts loose in a way I’ve been waiting to see him do for ages. In many of his films, he wants us to like—or at least feel compassion for—his monsters, but here, he’s more interested in having us simply observe those who are wicked and decide if they are worth feeling any empathy toward. And he’s fine if we decide against doing so.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal Adapts The Lost Daughter into a Compelling, Devastating Exploration of Motherhood

Italian author Elena Ferrante (a pseudonym, no one actually knows who Ferrante is) has written eleven novels; her four-book Neopolitan series has sold millions of copies, been translated into dozens of languages and was adapted into a prestige TV mini-series in 2018. One of her earlier books, 2008’s The Lost Daughter, intrigued actor Maggie Gyllenhaal from the moment she read it, leading her to adapt it for the screen and direct it herself, the first time she’s stepped behind the camera. It’s a story about motherhood, but not in the typically fawning, admiring tones audiences may be used to; Ferrante’s story of a professor, a mother with grown daughters, on a beach writing holiday and her encounters with a young mother vacationing with her family is at best ambivalent about the whole endeavor, at worse outright contemptuous. Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley, Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the novella (it’s barely 150 pages) is not only an impressive showcase for the actor-turned-filmmaker’s restrained and nuanced eye but a truly exceptional exploration of womanhood, identity and multi-generational trauma.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Series#Film History#Film Director#The Siskel Film Center#Spanish#Film Scene
Third Coast Review

Review: A Powerful Performance from Mahershala Ali Is at the Center of Sci-Fi Swan Song

The thrill of watching Mahershala Ali in any role has only grown over the last couple of years, so the prospect of getting two of him in one movie is almost more than my brain can contemplate. Set in the near future, writer/director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut, Swan Song, is a highly emotional journey about Cameron Turner (Ali), a husband and father who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Because his disease is both incurable but also progressing slowly, he’s in the unique position to be a part of a still-experimental “alternative” to dying, thus sparing his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris) and young son Cory (Dax Rey) the pain of having to lose him. Most right-thinking human being would probably jump at the chance to spare their loved ones that kind of pain, but this solution carries with it an ethical burden that Cameron may not be prepared to accept.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Nicholas McGegan’s Performance of the Messiah Provides an Enjoyable Afternoon at Symphony Center

I have only recently become fond of vocal music and, as a non-Christian, I have always avoided Christmas concerts, including performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. Outside of the ubiquitous “Hallelujah Chorus,” I have somehow managed to avoid this warhorse altogether. As I have learned recently, this is much to my loss. This year Symphony Center brought in master baroque interpretor Nicholas McGegan to lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus through a weekend of Messiah performances. Albeit perfunctory, Friday afternoon’s matinee was enjoyable.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 12/16 and Beyond

It’s the Holiday season! While we’ve dashed past the Delta variant and are entering the Omicron stage in our pandemic journey, we need to stay safe! Stores, restaurants, and venues are seemingly fully open with mask requirements, but if you still don’t feel entirely safe to go out you can always stay in and support these places from home. But if you do plan to go out this weekend, make sure you check out the venue’s policies and quite honestly, take initiative. Wear a mask, social distance, and get your vaccination shots and your booster even if the venue/event is lax. Protect yourself and those around you.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Knows the Music Sounds Better with Roosevelt

St. Nicholas Day always has a special significance to me as it is one of my best friend’s birthdays. Last Monday, it held a little more excitement with a sold-out show at Thalia Hall featuring Roosevelt. This show marked the band’s third live appearance in the Windy City, first at Subterranean and second at The Bottom Lounge. Marius Lauber (singer, songwriter, and producer) recalled mid-set his memory of playing at Bottom Lounge and now seeing a sold-out crowd. His face, a little sweaty, was beaming with pride and gratitude for an electric crowd sharing the little anecdote. A larger stage, more expansive sound system, sold-out audience, and third album, Polydans, mixed for the perfect recipe of musical excellence.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Third Coast Review

GALLERY: Sunday Cosplay at C2E2 2021

Just as quickly as doors opened they seemed to shut on C2E2 2021. Yes, it was different, yes, it was smaller, but somehow it still delivered. C2E2 is uniquely Chicago’s in a way that other area conventions just haven’t been able to achieve, because they choose to be.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

C2E2 2021 Saturday Panel Catchup

Lest you think we got any rest last night, we were out on the floor bright and early to start off the biggest day of C2E2 2021 with a smile and hopes for great things. Today’s panels ran a gamut of fandoms and covered a lot of topics, and we enjoyed every minute of it all.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: After the Fall Doesn’t Quite Live Up to Its Aspirations

I love four player co-op games. They’re probably the games I play the most with friends—we’re all older, with jobs, some of us with kids, so jumping into a few co-op rounds and working together has been a lot more fun than competing against sweaty kids with a lot of time on their hands. While I had high hopes for a Left 4 Dead style virtual reality game by the developers of Arizona Sunshine, I found myself having severely mixed feelings for After the Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

C2E2 2021 Friday Panel Catchup

C2E2 2021 looks a bit different and is definitely a little bit less hectic with a somewhat lighter schedule, but it didn’t keep us from rushing the panel rooms to learn, laugh and enjoy behind the scenes moments from our favorite franchises. We started off our adventures in panel...
TV SERIES
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
310
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy