Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO