Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 02:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning at 715 AM PST. Target Area: Thurston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda affecting Thurston County. Skookumchuck River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .Heavy rain will continue today across the region, falling on top of existing low elevation snow. This will result in continued major flooding on the Skookumchuck River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skookumchuck River Near Bucoda. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 215.8 feet, the Skookumchuck River in Thurston County will cause severe near record flooding in the Bucoda area...with deep and swift flood waters inundating residential and business areas and numerous roads.Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Skookumchuck River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 213.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM PST Thursday was 213.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 216.3 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 211.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 216.0 feet on 02/08/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to continued urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis, and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM PST, emergency management reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area, with flooding occurring. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warning area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Flooding is currently occuring in Centralia, including China Creek. Additional flooding is also occuring in Aberdeen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by midday Friday. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Through Friday night * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is continues to rise and should crest around 14 feet between 2-4am Friday. The river should then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert BITTERLY COLD TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING West winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected tonight with lows ranging from 1 to 13 above zero. It will feel much colder because of the winds, with wind chill values of 5 to 15 below zero expected through Friday morning. Be sure to dress properly for the cold if heading outside tonight or Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:50:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lewis .Heavy rain along the Central Coast, Southwest Interior, South Slopes of the Olympics and the Central and Southern Washington Cascades combined with snowmelt will continue to cause flooding today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, Lewis and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM PST, 24 hour rainfall totals ending early Friday morning in the warning area ranged from 3 to 6 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Olympia, Aberdeen, Centralia, Shelton, Hoquiam, Montesano, Toledo, Moclips, Lacey, Tumwater, Chehalis, Yelm, Ocean Shores, Elma, Napavine, Tenino, McCleary, Rochester, Doty and Melbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a half mile. This lake effect snow band is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 108 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Watertown. The lake effect snow band was nearly stationary. The band will gradually weaken during the early morning hours, and will gradually move closer to the immediate shoreline of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River, Smithville, Rodman, Brownville, Chaumont, Evans Mills, Deferiet, Ellisburg and Three Mile Bay. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Cumberland County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for the morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause areas of drifting snow.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Northerly winds behind the cold front will cause beach surf conditions to improve yielding a decreasing rip current risk.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pierce .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Northerly winds behind the cold front will cause beach surf conditions to improve yielding a decreasing rip current risk.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Dutchess County NY, Berkshire County MA, and Litchfield County CT. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the state department of transportation. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be completely free of ice. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clermont, Highland, Hocking, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clermont; Highland; Hocking; Ross LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Light accumulating snow, mainly an inch or less, is expected this afternoon through early evening. Cold ground temperatures will allow for accumulation on untreated surfaces and roadways. Slick conditions and snow covered roads will be possible through early evening, even with light amounts. Commuters should prepare for longer than normal travel times, and are urged to slow down and increase following distance. Slippery spots should be expected to linger even after the snow ends, especially on secondary and lesser traveled roads.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Northerly winds behind the cold front will cause beach surf conditions to improve yielding a decreasing rip current risk.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates through sunrise.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TONIGHT SLIPPERY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE Very cold air continues to overspread the region. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens across the Mid-South. Wind chills will range from around zero to the mid teens across the area. Cold temperatures will continue into the day Friday, with high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s. The cold temps will continue to make travel hazardous across areas that received wintry weather. Also, wet roads may become slippery as temperatures drop. Bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible. Slow down and use caution while traveling tonight into Friday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal York WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches . * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Coastal York County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially for the morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause areas of drifting snow.
YORK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 13:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Orleans A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ORLEANS AND NIAGARA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile will impact southern portions of Niagara and southwest Orleans county through mid afternoon. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 106 PM EST, a lake effect snow band was over Grand Island, or near Tonawanda. The lake effect snow band was nearly stationary, but is expected to shift south after 3 PM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE North Tonawanda, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Shelby, Pendleton Center, Wolcottsville and Rapids. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

