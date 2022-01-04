ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Backyard Goals: Original Landscape & Luxury Outdoor Entertainment

By Christina
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you already have your dream backyard in mind or are starting from scratch, the pros at Venetian Outdoors are experts at creating and transforming outdoor landscapes into livable sanctuaries. Known for developing some of the Valley’s...

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Design#Entertainment Center#Venetian Outdoors#Putttek
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MySanAntonio

The Resort at Paws Up Is the Gold Standard in Luxury Outdoor Living

Flying into Missoula Airport, you’re struck by how small it is. Seven gates in all. You’re out in a matter of minutes and hurtling into the surrounding mountains, where nothing is small. This is Big Sky country, where the wilderness is vast, towering, unknowable. I’m in the area...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

8 best wardrobes: Smart storage space for every budget

The only way to achieve a serene sleeping space is to declutter – and for that you need smart storage. Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your sartorial storage needs. Some contemporary wardrobes allow you to change up the interiors, adding split level...
HOME & GARDEN
KTVZ

Home renovation projects that can help sell your house

Home renovation projects that can help sell your house. Home renovations can increase or decrease a home’s value, and to gain an idea of what renovations will do for your home’s worth, it is vital to understand the local housing market. Going overboard on renovations by improving above what is appropriate for the surrounding homes and area can cost you.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Full-Service Luxury and Expansive Outdoor Space Lead Amenity Trends for 2022

The real estate frenzy kickstarted by the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t just driven up home prices, it’s driven up luxury buyers’ expectations, as well. “As far as developers we work with who are planning new communities, we’re saying to them, what used to be an upgrade is now expected,” said Michael Saunders, owner and founder of Michael Saunders & Co., a brokerage in Sarasota, Florida. “We’re advising them to raise the bar in terms of finishes.”
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy