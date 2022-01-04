Judomaster: Breaking Down The New Addition To Peacemaker

Victor Fries, or Mr. Freeze, as we DC nuts refer to him as, is one of the most tragic villains in DC Comics. And if we’re talking about just the rogues gallery of Batman, this villain is one of his absolute best. Now if you’re one of those guys who has only seen the infamous Batman and Robin movie, then guess what? You should still appreciate this character. Sometimes I forget that Arnold Schwarzenegger actually did play a comic book character. I know it was all kinds of bad, but be honest with yourselves and admit that Batman and Robin is one of those so bad it’s good kinds of movies. In fact, it’s one of my favorites. What can I say, I just can’t get enough of those ice puns. Now Batman and Robin made Mr. Freeze look like a joke character, but just look into his history and you’ll know he’s anything but. You don’t even have to read any comics with him first. I actually got my introduction to Mr. Freeze with the legendary animated series from the ’90s. If you have HBO Max, go watch his debut in that animated episode, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning episode Heart of Ice. There’s a reason why that episode helped catapult the classic animated series into legendary status. The Heart of Ice episode actually made me rethink if the Batman animated series was actually for kids.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO