ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cameron Maybin Retires After 15 MLB Seasons

RealGM
 5 days ago

Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin is retiring from MLB after 15 seasons,...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pinstripe Alley

Cameron Maybin was an unexpectedly important player for the 2019 Yankees

Former Yankees (and a host of other MLB teams) outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement via Twitter this past Monday. Although likely best remembered for bouncing around the league over a 15-year career and going the other way in trades for star players, Maybin was a key player for the Yankees in 2019. His stint in the Bronx is certainly worthy of a look back now that he’s decided to move on to, in his words, the “next chapter.”
MLB
FanSided

Cameron Maybin tweets positive response to Yankees broadcast rumors

Things will look a bit different in the YES Network broadcast booth for New York Yankees games in 2022, thanks to offseason shakeups at ESPN and in Flushing, Queens. Early rumblings indicate David Cone will still be participating in YES Network broadcasts despite taking the primetime Sunday Night Baseball gig, and Michael Kay won’t be disappearing, either (though expect an increased dose of Ryan Ruocco).
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
iheart.com

David Ortiz's Wife, Tiffany, Announces Split After 25 Years

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Maybin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Nantz News

The main broadcast team for CBS Sports will look a bit different this weekend. On Friday, the network announced that Jim Nantz will miss this Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Nantz will be replaced by Tom McCarthy, who’ll get to...
NFL
FanSided

3 LA Angels players most likely to be traded after MLB lockout

After this MLB lockout, the LA Angels need to acquire more pitching--either in the starting rotation or the bullpen. In order to do that, the Halos might have to go the trade route in place of finding gems in free agency. The Halos have been rumored to be in on trade talks with the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins, so they've definitely been thinking about how they can assemble the right trade packages.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 trade targets from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Colorado Rockies

Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees who never should’ve fallen off Hall of Fame ballot

Riddle me this: if the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is a shrine meant to “tell the story of baseball,” then why are we all just blindly accepting that the New York Yankees, the greatest modern dynasty in the sport, only had a pair of Hall of Famers on their roster in Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera?
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Anaheim Angels

As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy