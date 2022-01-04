Cameron Maybin Retires After 15 MLB Seasons

Former Yankees (and a host of other MLB teams) outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement via Twitter this past Monday. Although likely best remembered for bouncing around the league over a 15-year career and going the other way in trades for star players, Maybin was a key player for the Yankees in 2019. His stint in the Bronx is certainly worthy of a look back now that he’s decided to move on to, in his words, the “next chapter.”
Things will look a bit different in the YES Network broadcast booth for New York Yankees games in 2022, thanks to offseason shakeups at ESPN and in Flushing, Queens. Early rumblings indicate David Cone will still be participating in YES Network broadcasts despite taking the primetime Sunday Night Baseball gig, and Michael Kay won’t be disappearing, either (though expect an increased dose of Ryan Ruocco).
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany Ortiz wrote alongside a photo of herself and the retired baseball star. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."
The New York Yankees have 27 World Series rings to their credit, but star outfielder Aaron Judge recently added one to his personal collection. The two-time All-Star, who turns 30 in April, married his high school sweetheart, Samantha Bracksieck, in Hawaii over the weekend, according to photographs by The Daily Mail.
The Atlanta Braves must accept there is no downside paying Freddie Freeman what he’s worth. Though the players are still locked out by MLB, the Atlanta Braves have to come to grips over the fact that there really is no downside towards paying Freddie Freeman a premium to retire with the club.
With Major League Baseball still at a standstill due to an owner-imposed lockout, top unsigned free agents like Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman will have to wait to begin or continue negotiations on what will certainly be mega-deals. Days after the lockout began, the MLB rumor mill started buzzing with...
We’d all like some closure here, and for many different reasons. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who only remains under contract and employed by MLB likely because of union stipulations, is awaiting a response from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office in regard to the sexual assault allegations levied against him.
The main broadcast team for CBS Sports will look a bit different this weekend. On Friday, the network announced that Jim Nantz will miss this Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Nantz will be replaced by Tom McCarthy, who’ll get to...
Alright, this is a weird thing to say out loud: the Los Angeles Dodgers actually … have some … work to do in putting their 2022 Opening Day roster together?. That can’t be right … but it is. At the moment, the familiar 26-man roster is...
After this MLB lockout, the LA Angels need to acquire more pitching--either in the starting rotation or the bullpen. In order to do that, the Halos might have to go the trade route in place of finding gems in free agency. The Halos have been rumored to be in on trade talks with the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins, so they've definitely been thinking about how they can assemble the right trade packages.
One aspect of the MLB lockout that occasionally gets lost in the shuffle is the inability of players to train with their coaches at the team facilities. That hasn’t stopped Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts from getting his work in. In fact, Betts has been sharpening his skills with two...
Corey Seager is no longer a Dodger. Max Muncy is recovering from a serious elbow injury. Cody Bellinger is coming off his worst season a pro. The Dodgers need a left-handed bat they can count on. Could superstar Freddie Freeman be the answer?. A pair of MLB experts believe Freeman-to-the-Dodgers...
It was reported on Wednesday that David Cone of the YES Network is being considered as an analyst for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, and that Alex Rodriguez may leave the traditional Sunday Night Baseball booth to host an alternate broadcast for ESPN. And on Thursday night, Darren Rovell of...
When it comes to the 2022 campaign, one of the most asked questions for Dodgers fans is what will become of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. He's in his second year of a three-year, $102 million contract, but he was put on paid administrative leave last season after accusations of sexual assault ...
Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
Riddle me this: if the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is a shrine meant to “tell the story of baseball,” then why are we all just blindly accepting that the New York Yankees, the greatest modern dynasty in the sport, only had a pair of Hall of Famers on their roster in Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera?
As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
