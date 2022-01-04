Cameron Maybin Retires After 15 MLB Seasons

After this MLB lockout, the LA Angels need to acquire more pitching--either in the starting rotation or the bullpen. In order to do that, the Halos might have to go the trade route in place of finding gems in free agency. The Halos have been rumored to be in on trade talks with the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins, so they've definitely been thinking about how they can assemble the right trade packages.

