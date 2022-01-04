ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns offense 'didn't get into a rhythm,' execute the way it needed to avoid 3rd straight loss

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Kevin Stefanski didn't see any silver linings about how the Browns operated offensively Monday at Heinz Field. The Browns never sustained a rhythm in any facet of their attack in their 26-14 loss to the Steelers, which dropped their record to 7-9. Completions were difficult to consistently find all...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Sports
