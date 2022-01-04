ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lloyd: No apologies in victories after routing UW; Saturday’s game with ASU postponed

By Steve Rivera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona coach Tommy Lloyd wanted no part of the question, cutting off the reporter as he listed UA’s turnovers and sometimes lackluster play. After all, it’s been nearly two weeks since UA was last on the court. “Attribute to winning by 16?” Lloyd asked after Arizona’s 95-79...

