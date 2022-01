Two more names have been confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn insulted Knoxville and said he didn’t have what it takes to compete in the ring, and challenged him to show him up if he thought he did have what it takes. Zayn then lost a singles match to Rick Boogs, and was tossed from the ring after Knoxville came at him from behind.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO