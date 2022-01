DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It was big, emotional and memorable night for the greatest Dallas Mavericks player ever and his legion of fans. Dirk Nowitzki, who played all of his 21 NBA seasons in Dallas, saw his #41 jersey hanging from the rafters of the American Airlines Center after the game against the Golden State Warriors, which the Mavs won 99-82. Golden State offered its tribute to Nowitzki in a video during a third-quarter timeout. There were recorded messages from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green, who joked about two pump-fakes from an aging Nowitzki on the same sequence...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO