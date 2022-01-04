ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Blackstone prices $1.5B of senior notes offering

By Mamta Mayani
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackstone (NYSE:BX) has priced its offering of $500M of 2.550% senior notes due 2032 and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

RIV: Survived 2021 And Distribution Maintained For Another Year

In 2021, shareholders of RIV voted on whether or not they would like to convert to an open-ended fund. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. The biggest news for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) in 2021 was the shareholder vote to convert to an open-end fund. Conversion to an open-end fund was a way that shareholders would be allowed to get out at the fund's net asset value. For closed-end funds, they often trade at discounts and premiums - more discounts generally than premiums.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain price targets cut at B. Riley on high capital costs

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes slashes price targets for crypto miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) due to higher-than-expected capital costs, he writes in a note to clients. With regards to Marathon Digital (MARA), which has entered "significant" miner purchase agreements...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Store Capital falls as CNBC commentator sells shares, buys Carlyle Group, recommends Viper Energy (update)

Update 1:20pm: Adds Brown's comments on why he sold Store Capital shares. Store Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) dropped slightly after a CNBC commentator said he sold the shares. Josh Brown sold the Store (STOR) shares during the last week of the year, according to comments he made on CNBC. Brown said he purchased shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstone Lrb#Bx#L L C#Blackstone Growth#Supergoop
Benzinga

Why Nio Is Announcing Early Redemption Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Close on heels of reporting strong deliveries for December, Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced Monday plans to buy back debt that is maturing in 2024. What Happened: Nio said it is notifying holders of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 that they have the right to require the company to repurchase all of, or portion of the notes, for cash on Feb. 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Wedbush starts Planet Labs at Outperform, citing ESG, big data positioning

Wedbush started coverage of Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10, citing the company’s status as a both a big data space and ESG “pure play.”. The firm said the company, which builds and operates a fleet of observation satellites that monitor...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) CEO Christian Oberbeck on Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 6, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Henri Steenkamp - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary. Christian Oberbeck - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President. Michael Grisius - Chief Investment Officer. Conference Call Participants. Casey Alexander...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Micron reiterated buy at BofA on 'improved profitability, stable free cash flow

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is getting some appreciation from Bank of America, as the investment firm is reiterating its buy rating and $100 price target following the third day of the Consumer Electronics Show. Following a meeting with Micron's (MU) Chief Financial Officer, David Zisner, and head of investor relations, analyst Vivek...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America, N.A. to redeem all $500M of 3.335% senior bank notes

Bank of America, N.A. (NYSE:BAC) will redeem all $500M of its 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due January 2023, on January 25, 2022. The notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of January 25, 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

EnLink Midstream Shares Continue To Offer Huge Upside

Despite a fierce run higher in 2021, ENLC shares remain cheap. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is transitioning into a higher-quality gathering and processing company. ENLC operates in four segments. Two are in decline, a third is likely to see moderate long-term growth, and a fourth—its Permian segment—is growing like a weed. As the Permian segment grows at a higher rate than the other three, it will weigh more heavily in companywide results and drive future growth.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Raytheon Is A Must-Have In A Diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio

I am always looking for the next opportunity for my dividend growth portfolio. One of my favorite sectors is aerospace and defense, especially when we see a higher level of uncertainty in the markets. These are usually companies with a significant portion of their revenues relying on governments who are stable even when the markets are not.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SoftBank Group Has A Lot To Offer

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is under pressure and the stock price has been crushed recently with multiple headwinds and bad news especially on its China investment. While the sentiment has fallen to the bottom, I still think SFTBY offers tremendous value to shareholders. Here I will update some of my thoughts following the previous article.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Public Service Enterprise jumps to all-time high after J.P. Morgan upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +2.1%) rallies to historic highs after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $73 price target, as it reshuffles its ratings in the utilities sector to better align with expected total return potential. JPM says relative valuations of utilities continue to screen...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy