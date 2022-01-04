ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My Boyfriend Stopped Drinking For A Year – I Didn’t, & It Affected Our Relationship

By Elly Parsons
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Introducing Fancy Another? – a weeklong series of what young women's drinking culture in the UK looks like in 2022, with zero percent judgement. Like many millennial relationships in the UK, ours began with a drink. We met at a student gig (think: £2 beers) and ended the night dancing in...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thecut.com

My Boyfriend Bought Me an Expensive Gift. What Do I Do?

I’ve been dating my boyfriend for about six months, and he just bought me a really nice present for Christmas — a pair of diamond earrings (!) and a $200 gift certificate to a climbing gym I really like. I don’t know how much the earrings cost, but they were definitely more than the $50 pizza stone I bought him. We exchanged presents before parting ways to spend the holiday with our respective families, and I worry that I undergifted. I’m pretty sure I make more money than him, so it’s not like he had more to spend on me — he just did. I know this isn’t a huge deal in the grand scheme of things but I still feel awkward. It’s a weird dynamic. Do I buy him an extra gift? What do I do?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Refinery29

Fancy Another? An Honest Look At How Young Women Drink Today

Introducing Fancy Another? – a weeklong exploration of what young women's drinking culture in the UK looks like in 2022, with zero percent judgement. The country is currently vibrating with the sound of wine glasses being pushed to the back of the cupboard as an estimated one in six adults in the UK who drink alcohol plan to partake in Dry January. But what does drinking culture really look like today, for young people in this country? Are we actually buying into Dry Jan this year or, given the many reports that herald Gen Z as the dry generation, are we all already sober?
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

7 Subtle Signs That You're in a Toxic Relationship

Look, no relationship and no person are perfect. Navigating through life as a couple is tough stuff — but that totally doesn’t give someone a free pass to manipulate you or treat you like crap. Toxicity in your relationship can be a deeply upsetting thing to have to grapple with — determining whether you’re having regular relationship conflicts or something worse, however can be difficult. Sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference between normal relationship issues and truly toxic habits. But you might want to say goodbye fast to a partner who displays any of these signs — because you might...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Football#Pub#Alcohol#Calories#Try Dry
Refinery29

Young Women Open Up About Their Experience Of Alcoholics Anonymous

Introducing Fancy Another? – a weeklong series on what young women's drinking culture in the UK looks like in 2022, with zero percent judgement. Jenine* (who asked for her real name not to be used) is a successful creative in her early 30s. She is bright-eyed and enthusiastic about everything in her life, including her two young children. She has a lot on her plate – an expanding career and motherhood – and for a few years she used alcohol to take the edge off.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
Tracey Folly

I didn't take my husband's last name when we got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It made things easier when we got divorced. I was lukewarm about taking my husband's last name when we got married. Growing up, I had always assumed I would change my last name to match my spouse. As I grew older, I began to question that practice. I wasn't overly passionate about keeping my maiden name. It just seemed like a lot of work.
Refinery29

9 Actually Useful Tips To Help You Cut Down On Drinking

Introducing Fancy Another? – a weeklong series of what young women's drinking culture in the UK looks like in 2022, with zero percent judgement. Whatever your relationship with drinking, it can often feel quite daunting to cut down. Going completely cold turkey works for some and can be their best choice, but it's not for everyone. If you want to cut down (but not necessarily cut out) it can be hard to find a new balance you feel happy with, especially when embarking on a shift for the first time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy