ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A multivariate modeling framework to quantify immune checkpoint context-dependent stimulation on T cells

By LÃ©a Karpf
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCells receive, and adjust to, various stimuli, which function as part of complex microenvironments forming their "context". The possibility that a given context impacts the response to a given stimulus defines "context-dependency" and it explains large parts of the functional variability of physiopathological and pharmacological stimuli. Currently, there is no framework...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Predictive role of optical coherence tomography angiography for exudation recurrence in patients with type 1 neovascular age-related macular degeneration treated with pro-re-nata protocol

We sought to identify the consecutive changes and predictive features for exudation recurrence in macular neovascularization (MNV) using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) in type 1 neovascular age-related macular degeneration (NVAMD). Methods. A total of 291 OCTA images in consecutive visit of 45 patients newly diagnosed with type 1 NMV...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dendritic cells as potential initiators of immune-mediated hypertensive disorders

Current knowledge suggests the involvement of both innate and adaptive immunity in the pathophysiology of hypertension and hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) [1]. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), such as dendritic cells (DCs), play a pivotal role in the initiation of adaptive immunity, which may contribute to vascular and kidney injury in hypertension through T cell activation [2]. DCs are mainly derived from hematopoietic bone marrow progenitor cells and exist in an immature state in blood. After exposure to pathogens, DCs are activated to the mature form and migrate to lymph nodes with the capability to induce an adaptive immune response. Peripheral DCs are divided into two subsets, namely, myeloid DCs (mDCs) and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs). The former are characterized by CD11c expression and have a high capacity to produce proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., interleukin (IL)-6, IL-12 and IL-23), while the latter express CD123 and preferentially secrete type I interferon (IFN) to protect against viral infection. Both subsets of DCs play roles not only in infectious diseases but also in the development of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. However, the distribution of DC subsets may vary from disease to disease. An mDC/pDC imbalance was reported in coronary heart disease patients by Shi et al. in 2007 [3], but its significance has not been rigorously evaluated in the context of hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Programmable RNA editing with compact CRISPR"“Cas13 systems from uncultivated microbes

In the version of this article initially published, Supplementary Table 2 had an error where DR sequences for Cas13X.2 and Cas13Y.1 were interchanged. The file has now been corrected and replaced. Further, the Competing interests section, which originally disclosed that the authors have filed a patent related to the work published, has now been updated to detail which authors are part of the patent application, and to note that Hui Yang is a founder of Hui-Gene Therapeutics. The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New method for genetic analysis of resting human immune cells

CD4+ T cells are important parts of the immune system and play a key role in defending the body against pathogens. As they possess a great variety of defense mechanisms against HIV in their resting state, they are infected only very rarely—but these few infected cells form a latent reservoir for HIV in the body that currently cannot be reached by antiviral drugs. Consequently, the virus can spread again from there after activation of the CD4+ T cells. Understanding how HIV interacts with resting CD4+ T cells is essential for finding new therapeutic approaches. Scientists led by Prof. Oliver T. Keppler from the Max von Pettenkofer Institute at LMU have now developed a method that for the first time allows these specific immune cells to be genetically manipulated under physiological conditions in an efficient and uncomplicated manner. As the authors report in the journal Nature Methods, this permits previously unobtainable insights into the biology of these cells.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Dendritic Cells#T Cell#Modelling#Immune Checkpoint
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards community-driven metadata standards for light microscopy: tiered specifications extending the OME model

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Visualizing group II intron dynamics between the first and second steps of splicing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-16741-4, published online 05 June 2020. In the original version of the published article, several funding sources were omitted from the "Acknowledgements" section. The correct acknowledgement paragraph is:. This work is based upon research conducted at the Northeastern Collaborative Access Team beamlines, which are funded...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The unique challenges of studying the genetics of diet and nutrition

To the Editor - Nutrition science has faced a long-standing challenge of establishing causality for nutritional exposures with chronic health outcomes. In the absence of long-term tightly controlled intervention trials, researchers rely on observational studies - where difficulties in measuring food intake and confounding from other behaviors and environmental factors undermine certainty of the evidence. Many would therefore agree that nutrition science is overdue for a renovation.
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Author Correction: LSD1 inhibition sustains T cell invigoration with a durable response to PD-1 blockade

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27179-7, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in Fig. 1c, h, 3b and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c. In Fig. 1c, h and Supplementary Fig.Â 8c, p values were incorrectly presented as 0.0016, 0.93, 0.0025, respectively. The correct p values...
CANCER
Nature.com

TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of molecular clamp stabilized hemagglutinin vaccines for Influenza A viruses

In this article, the author name Virginie Jakob was incorrectly written as Virginie Jakon. The original article has been corrected. School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD, 4072, Australia. Christopher L. D. McMillan,Â Stacey T. M. Cheung,Â Naphak Modhiran,Â Alberto A. Amarilla,Â Helle Bielefeldt-Ohmann,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 3"“4 (2022)Cite this article. In Scotland, Hogmanay (the last day of the "auld" [old] year) is a time for celebrating the year gone by, and the year to come. What better time to look back on the research highlights from EJHG in 2021?
WORLD
Nature.com

Prevention of atherosclerosis from childhood

Cardiovascular diseases caused by atherosclerosis do not typically manifest before middle age; however, the disease process begins early in life. Preclinical atherosclerosis can be quantified with imaging methods in healthy populations long before clinical manifestations present. Cohort studies have shown that childhood exposure to risk factors, such as dyslipidaemia, elevated blood pressure and tobacco smoking, are associated with adult preclinical atherosclerotic phenotypes. Importantly, these long-term effects are substantially reduced if the individual becomes free from the risk factor by adulthood. As participants in the cohorts continue to age and clinical end points accrue, the strongest evidence linking exposure to risk factors in early life with cardiovascular outcomes has begun to emerge. Although science has deciphered the natural course of atherosclerosis, discovered its causal risk factors and developed effective means to intervene, we are still faced with an ongoing global pandemic of atherosclerotic diseases. In general, atherosclerosis goes undetected for too long, and preventive measures, if initiated at all, are inadequate and/or come too late. In this Review, we give an overview of the available literature suggesting the importance of initiating the prevention of atherosclerosis in early life and provide a summary of the major paediatric programmes for the prevention of atherosclerotic disease. We also highlight the limitations of current knowledge and indicate areas for future research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: QUAREP-LiMi: a community endeavor to advance quality assessment and reproducibility in light microscopy

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Discovery and characterization of UipA, a uranium- and iron-binding PepSY protein involved in uranium tolerance by soil bacteria

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted a mix-up in the table captions. The tables should have appeared as shown below: (TablesÂ 1 and 2). The original article has been corrected. Aix Marseille UniversitÃ©, CEA, CNRS, BIAM, 13108, Saint Paul-Lez-Durance, France. Nicolas Gallois,Â Nicolas Bremond,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reexamining intrapartum glucose control in patients with diabetes and risk of neonatal hypoglycemia

Compare the incidence of hypoglycemia in neonates born to patients with diabetes, based on last maternal glucose before delivery. Cohort of singleton births from individuals with pregestational and gestational diabetes (GDM) from 2017 to 2019. Results. We included 853 deliveries. Maternal hyperglycemia before delivery was associated with 1.8-fold greater risk...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Schizophrenia: genetic insights with clinical potential

Two studies of the genetics of schizophrenia provide insight into somatic comorbidities and the potential of whole-genome sequencing in schizophrenia spectrum disorders, but highlight the need for more work to translate genetic findings into clinical benefits. 1. Charlson, F. J. et al. Global epidemiology and burden of schizophrenia: findings from...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cryo-EM reveals unique structural features of the FhuCDB Escherichia coli ferrichrome importer

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02916-2, published online 09 December 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the sentence '(supported by NIH Grant U24GM129547)' should have read 'A portion of this research was supported by NIH grant U24GM129547 and performed at the PNCC at OHSU and accessed through EMSL (grid.436923.9), a DOE Office of Science User Facility sponsored by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A neuroanatomical basis for electroacupuncture to drive the vagal"“adrenal axis

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04001-4published online 13 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there was an omission in affiliation 4. The full affiliation has been amended to read: "State Key Laboratory of Medical Neurobiology, Institutes of Brain Science, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.". The error has been corrected...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy