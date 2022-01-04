Hypnotically Speaking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every year, a top New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. Any at given time, an estimated 45 million Americans say they are on a diet.
But do diets actually work? WCCO spoke with Dr. Iesha Galloway-Gilliam, who runs Hennepin Healthcare’s Comprehensive Weight Management Center.
“And the answer it not binary. They can,” Dr. Galloway-Gilliam said.
In the short-term, like six months, people do lose weight and lower their blood pressure. But it’s a different story in the long run.
“The sustainability is typically where the rubber meets the road,” she said.
One paper found that on average, people regained more...
