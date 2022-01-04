ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound / Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Supported Above 1.33 and Eyeing 1.36

By James Skinner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pound to Dollar rate entered the new year near two month highs following a festive rally that has brought the 1.36 handle into view for Sterling, and which could see the British currency well supported above 1.33 this week. Sterling was the best performing major currency of the...

DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing

Even though market sentiment started off 2022 on a sour note, there were clear winners and losers on Wall Street. Dow Jones futures declined about 0.1% this past week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank about 4.35% in the worst performance since February. Growth-linked capital clearly disproportionately suffered as those tied in value and cyclical equities fared better.
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
DailyFx

Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support

S&P 500 coming off record highs, looking to trend support. Dow Jones holding up the best of the three big indices. The S&P 500 is weakening from the record highs, and on that trend support from October 2020 is coming into focus. It held well last month, we will see if it can again. For now, giving trend and support the benefit of the doubt.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 7 January 2022

The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to a nine-month high on Thursday (Jan. 6), which may be a prelude to setting a new pandemic high in the days ahead. If that happens, the increase would signal a higher probability that the benchmark rate would push above levels reached before the pandemic started in early 2020. During the 12 months prior to pandemic, the 10-year rate traded in the roughly 2%-3%-plus range.
