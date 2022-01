The Spotify Call-to-Action cards are being launched for podcasts to help creators interact in a more direct manner with their audience to take the experience to the next level. The virtual cards can be used for video podcasts, polls, Q&As and more, and will pop up as soon as an ad starts to play as well as later on when the user is browsing the Spotify app to learn more about a product. The cards will also make it easier for listeners to take advantage of promo codes without having to write them down or remember them, which could increase usage.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO