Thousands of people took to the streets across Germany on Monday to protest against stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases has risen rapidly in Germany in recent weeks. This is why the government intervenes. From Tuesday, the maximum group size will be reduced to ten people, and people who are not immune must test negative in more places, such as the train, and nightclubs and discos are closed. In addition, there may be an obligation to vaccinate in the state.

PROTESTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO