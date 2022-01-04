ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pries open safe burned in Colorado wildfire, appears surprised at what he finds

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters helped Ron Damario pry open the...

www.wgrz.com

The Independent

Amazon delivery agent rescued 4-month-old and his parents from Colorado wildfire

A Colorado family has thanked an Amazon delivery driver for saving their lives from the Marshall Fire that raged across Boulder County on Thursday and Friday.Up to 1,000 homes have been burned in what is being called the most destructive blaze in Colorado’s history. Horrifying aerial footage showed the devastating impact of the fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds that ripped through towns near Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents.Colorado resident Mary Stanley said that she, her husband and their four-month-old son were napping at their home in Superior on Thursday when they smelled...
ACCIDENTS
fox8live.com

91-year-old grandmother missing after Colorado wildfire, family says

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KUSA) - The look of the night may be different, but the question remains the same: What happened to Nadine Turnbull?. “But it’s difficult, difficult not knowing. (I’d) much rather know,” said Hutch Armstrong, Turnbull’s grandson-in-law. He said he and his family reported Turnbull...
COLORADO STATE
AL.com

Alabama family of 7 lose new Colorado home to wildfire: How you can help

A former Alabama family lost everything they owned when fierce wildfires spread through a Colorado community Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes. New to Boulder, Tom and Shayla Spindle and their five children recently moved from the Madison area, where those who know them described them as generous and said they often spent their time serving others.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Colorado State
NBC News

10 gripping photos of the devastating Colorado wildfire

A wildfire destroyed between 500 and 1,000 homes in Boulder County, Colorado, on Thursday, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, NBC News reported. Gov. Jared Polis, who declared a state of emergency in the area, called the fire “absolutely devastating.”. Here's a look at some photos...
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

After losing everything in the Colorado wildfires, she's struggling to start over

Taylor Korn spent most of Thursday afternoon in tears as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that everything she once owned was now gone. Among the items lost were two urns with her parents' ashes, her birth certificate, irreplaceable family photos along with all of her clothes and personal belongings. Also inside the home were two puppies, just 6 months old, who couldn't be saved.
COLORADO STATE
BET

Colorado Teenager Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

Taniya Freeman went missing on Jan. 2 but she has now been found safe. According to ABC News, the 14-year-old was found in Aurora, Colorado and is now with her mother. On Jan. 2, between 3 and 4 a.m., the teenager left her father’s home, her mother originally told ABC News. She also said, "We miss her. We love her, of course, and the safest place for her to be is here with us.”
AURORA, CO
#Wildfire
Boston 25 News WFXT

Colorado fire: Man pulls neighbor from burning home

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Colorado man proved to be a great neighbor on Thursday, pulling a resident from his burning home as the Marshall Fire raged through the area. Phil Kupfner, of Superior, was fighting the flames that already have destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and damaged more than 125 other buildings. He and his brothers were using hoses in an attempt to subdue the blaze at his property, KUSA-TV reported.
COLORADO STATE
momtastic.com

Colorado Mom Barely Escapes Marshall Fire With Her Children and Dogs

Areas surrounding Boulder, Colorado, are currently enflamed due to the Marshall Fire. One mother from the area stands as a bit of a cautionary tale for common sense, based on a report from The Colorado Sun. On Thursday, Christina Eisert witnessed a number of — what one might define as...
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Colorado wildfire: Three people reported missing and presumed dead

Three people are missing and presumed dead, after a devastating wildfire in the central US state of Colorado. The blaze swept through several towns, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee. The local sheriff had initially said there were no fatalities, calling it a...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boulder wildfire: Videos show families fleeing Chuck E Cheese and Costco as Colorado consumed with wildfires

Customers rushed to evacuate a Costco retail store and a Chuck E Cheese restaurant in Superior, Colorado, on Thursday after a wildfire started spreading rapidly across the area due to gusty winds.Thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated as hundreds of homes were destroyed by wildfires that tore through parts of the state.Videos on social media showed several people evacuating the store and restaurant.A video taken from inside the Chuck E Cheese outlet shared by Twitter user Jason Fletcher showed large patches of flames just a few metres away from the building.Parents were seen screaming inside the outlet...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Human remains are discovered in ashes of Boulder home: 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull is now the last missing person after Colorado's most destructive wildfire last week

The partial human remains of an adult were found in the vicinity of Colorado's destructive Marshall Fire, which forced thousands to evacuate their homes and left two missing in the chaos. Investigators discovered the remains on Thursday at the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County. They have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Couple Whose Home Was Leveled by Wildfire Has SUV Stolen With All the Belongings They Saved

When the Marshall Fire closed in on the Fazio family’s home in Colorado last week, they grabbed every treasured belonging they had, packed it into an SUV, and fled before the flames reduced their house to ashes. Now, according to local reports, that SUV containing everything that they managed to save from the fire has been stolen. Ryan Fazio told KMGH-TV: “Everything that we have been building and collecting, we’ve been doing this for our family the last couple of years, and we had a nice house... And now when you go back to it it is literally just a pile of ash.” The SUV was taken from outside the hotel where the Fazios are taking refuge, and the vehicle contained two boxes full of irreplaceable family photos. “We wouldn’t even care if they kept the car as long as they just drop the photos off somewhere, because that is literally her entire life,” Fazio told the network. “We had all the photos and could only fit two boxes and now they are gone.” A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Shed fire eyed as cause of devastating Colorado wildfire that destroyed 1,000 homes

Colorado investigators believe a wildfire that devastated communities ahead of the new year could have been caused by a shed fire.Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Sunday that a video appeared to show a shed on fire not far from where investigators believe the blaze started last Thursday. He said the video was captured by a passer-by and showed a shed on fire off Colorado 93 and Marshall Road, as The Denver Post reported. “The fire originated somewhere in that neighbourhood,” Mr Pelle said. “There was a viral video that was posted of a shed on fire.”He added that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Some still don't know fate of pets after Colorado wildfire

When Lisa Young evacuated her home as a fast-moving Colorado wildfire burned, it looked like firefighters were going to be able to stop what appeared then to just be a grass fire in a field behind her home. She just took her purse, turned off her slow cooker and television and made sure her two cats had enough food and water to drink, thinking she would be back home soon. Later that night staying with relatives, she watched images of her home outside of Denver burning on television, her driveway recognizable because of her father’s old Corvette on fire....
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drone reveals the devastation caused by ferocious Colorado wildfire

The images are stark, tragic, and bewildering. Hundreds, perhaps even a thousand homes were completely obliterated by a wildfire that tore through Colorado subdivisions in the closing hours of last year. Watch this drone video of the Colorado wildfire devastation. Dry conditions and winds in excess of 100 mph fueled...
COLORADO STATE

