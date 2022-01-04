ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J $tash death: Florida rapper found dead after allegedly killing woman in front of three children

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Florida rapper J $tash took his own life after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in front of her children on New Years Day.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place at approximately 7am on Saturday (1 January) in Temple City, California.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has confirmed that J $tash, whose real name was Justin Joseph, and a woman named Jeanette Gallegos died at the scene.

“Deputies from Temple Sheriff’s Station responded to a home regarding a call of possible domestic violence on a gunshot victim,” sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano said in a statement.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered two victims, a 27-year-old female Hispanic and a 28-year-old male Black unresponsive inside the home,” Medrano said. “The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office further added that “three juveniles, ranging in age from 5 to 11” were also removed from the home “unharmed upon the deputies’ arrival”.

“The three lived in the home and are believed to be the children of the deceased female victim,” Medrano said, adding that a weapon was found at the scene.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred said: “Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide.”

Some reports claim that Gallegos and J $tash were in a relationship, however, those reports haven’t been confirmed.

J $tash was most notably associated with rapper Rich the Kid as a former Rich Forever label signee. According to a 2017 Crack Magazine interview, J $tash grew up in South Florida then moved to New York.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here .

The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33, Shot and Killed in L.A.

11:44 AM PT -- Cops say they were called to the area on a report of gunshots, when they arrived, they located Slim 400 suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 9:08 AM PT...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

