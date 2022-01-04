ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Battered Mayfield, listless Browns lose to Steelers, 26-14

By DAN SCIFO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns knew they had...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers who can’t be brought back for post-Ben Roethlisberger rebuild

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to prepare for life without Ben Roethlisberger after this season. Here are three individuals who should not return for 2022. If there was ever confirmation that Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was nearing its end, take a look at their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. After the win, Roethlisberger emotionally took it all in and thanked the fans packed inside Heinz Field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Ap#Afc North
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
NBC Sports

Paul Finebaum on “punk” Baker Mayfield: “He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry has been one of the NFL's best despite only being 26 years old. And with a playoff spot on the line, Sunday's loser-goes-home matchup could be one for the ages. Both teams will need help in addition to a win to make the playoffs. The Steelers will...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Backs Up Mary Kay Cabot's 'Clickbait' Baker Mayfield Report

Colin Cowherd: “Mary Kay Cabot is very trustable, and had a story today which said it’s rough between Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield. Well, I’ve got a source that I trust that knows this group of people running the franchise, and I was told late in the year ‘it’s pretty rocky.’ I said when Baker was coming out that he’s a franchise quarterback but I would take him off the board because he’s too toxic. He’s not quarterback-ial, he’s not my cup of tea, but he is a franchise quarterback, and I still think he is when healthy, he’s just not a great one… I trust Mary Kay because I’ve had her on shows and podcasts multiple times – she’s been doing this for a long time and breaking a lot of stories for a long time. She doesn’t make stuff up. I imagine there’s a lot of Browns fans who think this [Mayfield’s tweet to Cabot] is the greatest thing in the world. Andrew Berry doesn’t like it and Kevin Stefanski doesn’t like it. It doesn’t matter matter what Bruno in the upper deck drinking a Bud Light thinks. The GM doesn’t like it, the owner doesn’t like it, the coach doesn’t like it, and that’s all that matters. This is not going to play well in the front office. They don’t want him antagonizing people and they’re not happy with it. The dudes upstairs are over him. I was told by a source that I trust who is very connected that Baker now does realize he’s lost some people in the room and he’s aware of this thing not going great. If I was Baker, I wouldn’t do this stuff because in the end, if you want a second chance to be a franchise quarterback, there’s going to be a GM who goes ‘ehhh, do you really want to deal with all this nonsense all the time?’” (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy