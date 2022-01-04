ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO fixes Harry Potter reunion special after fans spot series of mistakes

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114uxE_0dc9xV3M00

HBO Max has shared a new version of the reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts after fans and cast members alerted the streaming giant to mistakes in the original.

Shortly after the one-off show’s release on New Year’s Day, many Twitter users pointed out that a picture of actor Emma Roberts was used during a segment about Emma Watson , who played Hermione Granger in the franchise.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” the special’s producers responded in a statement. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”

A second error was spotted by Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps , who played George, one of the Weasley twins.

The original version of the special had misidentified the actor as his identical twin brother, James Phelps – who played the other Weasley sibling, Fred – and vice versa.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” Oliver Phelps quipped on Instagram. “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the films, jokingly wrote in the comment section: “It was my doing.” He added a snake and lion emoji to symbolise the rivalry between Slytherin and Gryffindor, the Hogwarts houses of the Malfoy and Weasley clans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeHCm_0dc9xV3M00

“This is legit hilarious,” added Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom. “Dude. Wtf? Haha.”

The new version, now available on HBO Max, includes the correct labels for the Phelps twins.

Return to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released in 2001. It features interviews and conversations between the cast about the making of the films, the relationships that developed on and off-screen, and the global significance of the franchise.

Earlier this week, fans joyfully reacted to Watson recounting the moment she “fell in love” with her Harry Potter co-star Felton.

In her four-star review for The Independent , Roisin O’Connor wrote that the most “magical” moments in Return to Hogwarts were spawned from the younger cast candidly describing their experiences on-set.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
James Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Twitter#Instagram#Hp
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion’s Most Shocking Reveal: Emma Watson Almost Quit Playing Hermione Midway Through the Film Series

It’s impossible to imagine the “Harry Potter” films without Emma Watson’s indelible performance of Hermione, but the latter half of the series almost had to do a dramatic rework as she considered dropping out. Watson and her castmates spoke about her anxieties about the part during the HBO Max special “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts,” in which the bulk of the cast reunited in order to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the film series. “When I started, one thing that [the producer] and the studio spoke to me about was Emma is not sure she wants to come back and do...
MOVIES
Parade

Talk About Bling Ring! Inside Emma Watson's Bewitching Net Worth And How the Harry Potter Star Earned It

Emma Watson became a household name with her first-ever film role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. She’s gone on to star in the blockbuster fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, apocalyptic comedy This Is The End and director Sofia Coppola‘s ripped-from-the-headlines yarn, The Bling Ring. But when she’s not promoting a project, the actress largely stays out of the limelight, even leaving the public eye for several years to focus on school at Brown University. Make no mistake, though: Watson was still rolling in the dough.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy