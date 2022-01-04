Returned N.Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life

A man who entered North Korea on New Year's Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is presumed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said Monday. The man sparked a search operation by the South Korean military on Saturday when surveillance equipment spotted him crossing an eastern section of the border into the North. They failed to find him. South Korean authorities have yet to identify him, but a defence ministry official said he is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 -- also by breaching the border. "We presume this to be the same man who defected to the South by climbing over the barbed-wire fence in November 2020," the official told AFP.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO