Overcoming Pandemic Struggles and Climate Change, Youuxi Digital Rolls Out Tgobay.com and Carbcoin.io

By PRNewswire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article-based start-up providing AI-powered content for brands, Youuxi Digital, is introducing two innovative solutions for a green lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the CES 2022. One of the new portfolios, Tgobay.com, is designed to ease people’s need for food groceries while doing their activities at home, while Carbcoin.io aims to...

Benzinga

New Ally in Climate Change Battle: Digital Natural Gas

New Digital Natural Gas and methane contracts enable producers to differentiate low-methane production. Methane emissions trap more than 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere and account for about 15% of greenhouse gas emissions. As the world accelerates efforts to cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
capenews.net

Climate Action: Business And Investments In Climate Change

While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
Hiya Connect Delivers 677% ROI, $14.1M NPV According to Total Economic Impact Study

Study conducted by an independent consulting firm explains how enterprises using Hiya Connect to brand outbound calls increase answer rates, productivity, and revenue. Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact of Hiya Connect, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Hiya.
TECHNOLOGY
dtnpf.com

Climate Change Note in CoBank Outlook

It's the time of year for predictions and speculations about how 2022 will unfold. Premier agricultural lender CoBank is part of that scene. CoBank's 2022 outlook "The Year Ahead: Forces That Will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy" was recently posted on the bank's website. The report features the usual items one expects from a big lender: global and U.S. economy issues; government concern; grain, livestock and dairy issues; and price outlooks.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

The transportation of tomorrow will address climate change

January 5, 2022 - As the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, the transportation industry will play an enormous role in efforts to reduce emissions in the face of climate change. When releasing in November the administration's long-term climate-change strategy, which presents a vision of achieving the United States' goal of net-zero emissions economywide by no later than 2050, President Biden emphasized the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in attaining that goal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pandemic Changes Boost US Demand For Digital Business Services To Improve Operations, Customer Engagement

ISG Provider Lens report sees more U.S. enterprises partnering with service providers on digital transformation goals spanning remote work, supply chains and sustainability. Changing business priorities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased demand among U.S. enterprises for digital transformation services, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miaozhen Systems Reports: China Social Marketing Investment to Increase 18% in 2022

Miaozhen Systems (“Miaozhen”), a third-party technology company providing enterprises with marketing growth solutions based on big data and AI technology, has released two major reports evaluating and predicting upcoming social marketing and social influencer trends in 2022. The reports — China Social & Content Marketing Trends 2022 and...
TECHNOLOGY
NutGain is introducing ZOR Web 3.0: A First Fully Integrated Online Ecosystem

ZOR is the world’s first browser to host a fully integrated dApps such as DeFi, Crypto Wallet, Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, e-commerce, and decentralized storage. NutGain is proud to announce our latest project in development. ZOR is the world’s very first online browser to host a fully integrated Decentralized Applications such as DeFi, Crypto Wallet, Metaverse, NFT Marketplace, e-commerce ecosystem, and decentralized storage.
INTERNET
SiteSeer Technologies Partners with PlaceIQ for Deeper Location Intelligence

SiteSeer Pro users now have access to location data from PlaceIQ to inform customer foot traffic, business health, and the places consumers visit. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has partnered with PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider. SiteSeer Professional’s new suite of features powered by PlaceIQ data will offer retailers, chain businesses, shopping center brokers and developers, and economic development professionals insights into where a business’s visitors come from and where else they shop, to evaluate, compare and rank potential sites, shopping centers or competitors.
SOFTWARE
Exxe Group Launches New Entertainment-Centric Digital Footprint in Metaverse Initiative

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), (“Exxe” or the “Company”) a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has launched a new digital footprint as part of its Metaverse Initiative. This new Entertainment focus represents some of the most popular and lucrative, interactive activities in the Metaverse. Plus, it represents another integrative layer and diversified complement to the Company’s current fintech-based, digital presence. Exxe leverages its deep experience in music, film, and fashion events, along with its digital communities, to simultaneously showcase interactive entertainment events via physical media and the virtual environment. Exxe conservatively estimating to generate an increase of at least 15% of our revenues from the sales in the content, fashion, music, film, market segments within 12-18 months. The new initiative will be able to strengthen the EXXE Group portfolio and add a significant amount of revenue to our overall business. By featuring leading artists and fashion designers, Exxe is primed to achieve considerable potential revenue and a global reach.
BUSINESS
Weixin’s Open Ecosystem Reports User and Engagement Growth

Weixin shares 2021 social impact practices at the Weixin Open Class PRO 2022. Weixin, Tencent’s popular social platform in China, saw steady growth in user activities across its in-app features last year, the company said at its annual flagship event for business partners and developers Weixin Open Class PRO 2022 on Thursday.
RETAIL
Scientist

Pandemic Amplifies Postdoc Struggles

When the pandemic struck in the US last year, a group of researchers from the University of Chicago was in the process of analyzing the results of a 2019 survey about the job satisfaction and career plans of more than 6,000 postdocs. “We realized that we needed to do another...
COLLEGES
Cheddar News

HP on New Products at CES 2022, Challenge of Reaching Carbon Net Zero by 2040

With the annual CES convention underway amid COVID, HP unveiled rolled out a number of new products virtually this year, including new gaming PCs and 4K display monitors. But as industries look toward a greener future, HP is working with the climate crisis in mind. James McCall, chief sustainability officer at HP, joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to discuss the company's climate goals, which includes reducing its carbon footprint to net-zero by 2040. He admitted that reaching the ambitious goal will be difficult because much of the company's emissions totals come from third parties. "A large part of our footprint is outside of HP's direct control. A lot of it comes either from our incoming supply chain, the materials, our manufacturing process, or about 30 to 40 percent of it comes from our consumer-use base," McCall told Cheddar.
TECHNOLOGY
Docufree Announces Strategic Partnership with Allied Global to Deliver Cloud-Based Content Services

Business and Technology Services Provider Adds Document Management to List of Client Offerings. Docufree, a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, announced a strategic partnership with Allied Global, a provider of business support and IT technology services headquartered in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Central America. The agreement will provide Allied Global with the ability to offer Docufree’s cloud-based document-management solutions to its growing customer base.
BUSINESS
Colorado Springs Independent

Letter to the Editor: 'Climate change hysteria'

While it is easy to fall into the trap of "climate change hysteria" as I like to call it, we must look at the threat of wildfires in December and snowstorms in March from a measured point of view. Yes, the climate is changing, but the fact is that the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Brookings Institution

Digital health tools for pandemic preparedness

In this eighth interview of the “17 Rooms” podcast, Steve Davis and Pardis Sabeti discuss the uptake of participatory digital health tools for pandemic preparedness and response. Davis, senior strategy advisor and Interim China Country director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Sabeti, professor at Harvard University, moderated Room 3 focused on Sustainable Development Goal number 3—on good health and well-being—during the 2021 17 Rooms flagship process.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Perfect Corp. Launches CES 2022 Metaverse Booth Experience Showcasing the Latest Beauty & Fashion Metaverse-ready Tech Solutions

Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking AI & AR technology solutions are now discoverable through an immersive virtual try-on experience. In response to growing concerns around COVID-19, Perfect Corp. has today announced that it will scale back its presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and offer access to its most innovative technologies powering the newest AI and AR-powered solutions through a Metaverse virtual experience on the Perfect Corp. website. Through this 3D virtual booth, Perfect Corp. will showcase the newest AR Metaverse, NFT, and beauty and fashion tech innovations, bringing the latest technology to life in an interactive and engaging virtual space.
BUSINESS
FICX Finishes 2021 With Record Accomplishments

Leading digital CX solutions provider achieved multiple business milestones tied to the September launch of its industry-leading No-Code Digital CX Platform. FICX, innovator in CX Automation, today announced a list of company accomplishments for 2021. The company’s outstanding product innovation and business growth record is directly tied to the September launch of the FICX No-Code CX Automation Platform.
BUSINESS

