NFL

49ers have quarterback question headed into season finale

Marshall Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The playoff scenario for the San Francisco 49ers is pretty simple — a Week 18 win against the Rams or a loss by New Orleans will send the Niners to the postseason for the second time in five seasons under coach Kyle...

www.marshallindependent.com

