“The act of wagering or betting on a result that depends on chance has been a common means of enjoyment for thousands of years. The internet has extended the availability of this form of entertainment with the advent of online gambling companies who offer the ability to gamble online and place online lottery bets. Online gambling websites are now among the fastest and most profitable businesses in the world (168casionos.com, no date).”

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO