3Space Art Incetivizing Artists and Collectors to Showcase their Digital Artwork Offline and Online

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most popular trend of 2021, NFTs, took off ever since the legacy auction house Christie’s sold digital artist Beeple’s artwork for an eye-watering $69 million. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have changed the way we think of ownership and unlocked new financial opportunities for creators. While the hype continues to rise to...

www.newsbtc.com

The Oklahoman

Edmond Fine Arts Gallery to feature local artist

EDMOND — A local artist's solo show opening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Edmond Fine Arts Gallery, 27 E Edwards St. Artist Natalie Miller is best known for her acrylic paintings’ vibrant use of color on canvas. Her large and small scale works explore linear abstractions, bold color combinations, and the playful colliding of geometric forms, according to a news release.
EDMOND, OK
Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Meet the New Artists” at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring new Art Center artist members Jennifer Shoemaker, Tim Diffenderfer, Diane Watson and Andrea Gabel. Jennifer Shoemaker: “Art changes our world and allows us to share our experience and interpretation with others. Within the arts, the unique profession of Scientific Illustration seamlessly integrates science and art in interpreting and conveying scientific concepts with the combination of scientific knowledge and artistic skills. Combining my love of both art and science, I spent an ideal career as a staff artist and scientific illustrator with Federal natural resource agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. My work led to designing and creating artwork and illustrations for books, publications, displays, presentations and exhibits for research audiences as well as the general public.
CENTER, CO
bitcoinist.com

The Latest NFT Marketplace 3Space Art Bridges the Tokenized Art with the Real World

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ruled 2021 with JPEGs being sold for tens of millions of dollars and traditional auction houses joining in to sell the blockchain-based artworks and accept cryptocurrency. NFTs are digital assets representing the ownership of internet items like art, games, and music and record their identifying information on...
VISUAL ART
artsy.net

What Collectors Need to Know about Art Shipping

Most artwork is static. Consequently, when art is moved—either within a gallery or collection, or between sites—the level of risk shoots up. There are dozens of famous examples of artwork being lost, stolen, or damaged while in transit—from. Francisco de Goya. ’s. Children with a Cart (1779),...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art World#Online And Offline#Digital Artwork Offline#Nft#Ne
chesterfieldobserver.com

‘Visionaries’ performance showcases blind artists

How can a blind photographer compose an artistic image that speaks to a seeing audience? This is the question you might ask – and have answered – in an encounter with the “Blind Visionaries” project coming to The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education this Friday.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NEWSBTC

ZooKeeper Launch OpenZoo.io, The Ultimate NFT Marketplace

Press release: Yield farming dApp ZooKeeper is proud to announce the launch of its unique NFT marketplace, OpenZoo.io, which went live on January 3rd, 2022. 5th January 2022, GENEVA, Switzerland — OpenZoo.io is a new NFT marketplace, and one of the biggest developments from yield farming dApp ZooKeeper since the launch of ZooKeeper.finance back in April 2021. OpenZoo is the heart of the ZooKeeper ecosystem and a unique platform designed to inspire artists of all mediums, whilst providing them with the tools to deliver unique creations to the world.
PETS
NEWSBTC

From Business to Arts, Qube Is Set To Change the Way Digital Works

Now that digital communications are rapidly developing and we increasingly demand getting everything at once, the creation of a multifunctional platform has become a necessity. This makes the QUBE project one of a kind. Qube is a multifunctional project based on the four main cores: a Decentralized Exchange for trading...
ENTERTAINMENT
itechpost.com

In Conversation With Japanese Artist Hiro Ando Whose Artworks Will Be Available on Samurai Cats in Digital Form.

He spoke in length about his latest NFT venture, which is slated to launch on 5th January 2022. Hiro Ando is a known name amidst art circles having done extensive work since the time he forayed into the industry in 1995. He has been largely inspired by the streets of Tokyo and the world of Manga, which shows in his every piece of work. After he started out as an illustrator, he began creating different media including painting, digital media, sculpture, and videos. In 2005, he joined hands with artist Saori Nakamishi and founded the neo-pop artist studio "Crazynoodles," which has now grown to 10 artists who have showcased their immense talent through their work, the latest being the NFT project Samurai Cats which is slated for public launch on the 5th of January 2022. We spoke to the artist himself who gave us a detailed explanation of what made him step into this NFT zone which was a never heard of before affair a few years back. Here are the excerpts from our conversation:
COMICS
carvdnstone.com

Barbados Artist Showcases Barbers and Hairstylists in Artwork at Baton Rouge Gallery

Barbados native John Alleyne attended Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2015, obtaining his Master’s degree in Fine Arts in Studio Art. He recently showcased his work in the Baton Rouge Gallery earlier this month. The gallery highlights contemporary art from around the nation. This past month, the gallery held an exhibit promoting various artists.
LOUISIANA STATE
happeningsmagazine.net

ArtBeat Studios showcases artist Alfonso Segovia

ArtBeat Studios, located in Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers, will feature artist Alfonso Segovia’s work in January. Originally from Columbia, Alfonso’s paintings carry the magic of his fiction and non-fiction writings that project his endless dreaming soul. His work has been presented internationally at businesses, galleries, restaurants...
FORT MYERS, FL
Herald-Tribune

Pow! A portrait of the comic book artist Mike Zeck in Ringling College showcase

Wrong! “Comic” or not, it’s a serious art form. For proof, feast your eyes on “POW! The Comic Art of Mike Zeck” at Ringling College. Zeck, a 1967 Ringling grad, is the star of this show. Curator Tim Jaeger unfolds his work chronologically – from his early illustrations for Charlton Comics, to his superstar creations for DC and Marvel. The result is a portrait of a comic book artist. And his legacy as a visual storyteller. That’s exactly what Zeck is.
SARASOTA, FL
Austonia

'Visual music of murals': Upcoming book showcases 100+ local artists from the street art sphere

You know Austin as the Live Music Capital of the World but local urban artist J Muzacz wants you to know the city as the “Urban Art Capital of the World.”Austin has yet to be christened with such a title but Muzacz is hoping to make household names of local mural, mosaic, street and graffiti artists with a new book titled, “ATX Urban Art.” Muzacz and his team are less than $10,000 away from their $25,000 crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo.Divided into a chapter for each medium, over 100 local artists will be featured across 500 pages and more than 1,000...
AUSTIN, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Seeks Artists For Public Art Mural

Calling All Artists Submit An Application To Be A Part of DeSoto’s History. For this inaugural public art project, the City is seeking to create a landmark destination with a highly visible mural. The overall nature of the work should convey a celebration of culture and cultural dignity. The artwork concept should present a general uplifting of humanity while representing ideals of community and traditional values. The mural is imagined as a picture-perfect moment (i.e. a postcard from DeSoto). Interested artists should have the ability to create work in a realistic style and could also incorporate aspects of surrealism and abstraction.
DESOTO, TX
talbotspy.org

Academy Art Museum Kicks Off Emerging Collectors Circle

The Academy Art Museum is thrilled to announce a new initiative for arts appreciators and emerging collectors under age 45 or those who have started to build their collections within the past three years. The Emerging Collectors Circle is a community program that seeks to make collecting art and engaging with the art world more accessible and to generate conversations about living with art.
EASTON, MD
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
INTERNET

