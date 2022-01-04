ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Johnny Davis is one of two players with these stats in the last 20 years

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPHCp_0dc9vdoC00

After a miraculous performance in West Lafayette, Johnny Davis is rightfully the talk of the college basketball world.

Wisconsin’s sensational sophomore torched Purdue for a career-high 37 points and led the Badgers to a 74-69 win over the Boilermakers. This wasn’t a one-game fluke for Davis, but rather the pinnacle of what has been a phenomenal start to the year as a whole.

Statistically, the Badger wing stands nearly alone over the past two decades of NCAA D1 college basketball. After tonight’s performance, Davis is averaging at least 22 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and less than 2 turnovers per game.

According to college basketball advanced analytics researcher Evan Miyakawa of EvanMiya.com, that puts him in rare company. In fact, over the last two decades only two NCAA D1 players have ever had those per game averages. What’s even crazier is that both play in the 2021-22 Big Ten conference. Davis is joined by Iowa’s Keegan Murray as the only other player to have that stat line.

The two will meet on Thursday at the Kohl Center when Iowa travels to Madison.

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sophomore Johnny Davis is illustrating, as others did before him, that a player with NBA-level talent can flourish at UW

MADISON – Eighteen NBA scouts found their way to the Kohl Center on Thursday night for Wisconsin’s Big Ten game against Iowa. They were in town presumably to evaluate UW’s Johnny Davis and Iowa’s Keegan Murray and not just because they had a craving for a Gritty Burger. An average of two to four NBA scouts attend UW home games, according to UW officials.
MADISON, WI
milwaukeesun.com

Johnny Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Iowa

Johnny Davis scored 26 points to lead No. 23 Wisconsin to an 87-78 victory over visiting Iowa in a Big Ten Conference matchup featuring two of the nation's top scorers on Thursday night in Madison, Wis. Davis, who entered third in scoring in Division 1 at 22.3 points per game,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local 4 WHBF

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

The matchup between two of the nation’s top scorers was a virtual draw. In every other respect, No. 23 Wisconsin beat Iowa convincingly. Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Wisconsin beat Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory. The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Johnny Davis gets plenty of scoring support in victory over Iowa

MADISON — It’s been the Johnny Davis show in both wins and losses this season for the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers, and that’s the way it’ll continue to be. This team goes when its star-studded sophomore guard does, and he certainly had the spotlight again in an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of 18 NBA scouts at the Kohl Center on Thursday night. Davis poured in 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting for his sixth consecutive 20-point effort, the most by a Badger since Alando Tucker had seven straight 20-point efforts in 2007.
BASKETBALL
Sioux City Journal

Johnny Davis, Badgers streak past Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis has filled a number of roles for the Wisconsin basketball team this season. Scorer. Rebounder. Distributor. Thursday, the sophomore simply helped the 23rd-ranked Badgers get off to a dominating start in their 87-78 handling of Iowa at the Kohl Center. The sophomore scored 19...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Badgers#Ncaa D1#Evanmiya Com#Evanmiya
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy