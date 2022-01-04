ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Highlights from Johnny Davis' takeover at Purdue

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4U2J_0dc9vNsg00

The college basketball world was in the hands of Johnny Davis on Monday night during Wisconsin’s shocking 64-59 win at Purdue. Davis took down the No. 3 Boilermakers to the tune of a career-high 37 points.

The Badger wing went 13-24 from the field, and scored 7 points in the final two minutes to seal the victory. His display of offense came in every which way, as the La Crosse native hit tough mid-range jumpers, got to the rim at will, and connected on a pair of threes.

Wisconsin basketball put together a highlight package of Davis’ incredible night and posted it on the team Twitter page. Relive one of the best single-game performances in Wisconsin basketball history:

Comments / 0

Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Tale of the Tape: Johnny Davis vs. Keegan Murray

On Thursday night, those of you lucky enough to have tickets to men’s basketball game at the Kohl Center are in for a real treat. The top-two leading scorers in the whole damn country are facing off with Iowa’s Keegan Murray taking the court against Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.
NBA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Iowa at Wisconsin

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) hits the road for a Thursday contest at border-rival No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. (CT) at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Thursday will be the only regular season meeting between the two teams. Both teams enter Thursday’s game on winning...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
news8000.com

Johnny Davis named to midseason Wooden Award top 25 list

The college basketball world has seen Johnny Davis lately and they are taking notice. The star Wisconsin Badger from La Crosse is one of 25 players named to the midseason list for the Wooden Award, the most prestigious award in the sport. Davis is third in the nation in points...
LA CROSSE, WI
NCAA.com

3 messages sent from Johnny Davis and Wisconsin shocking No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE — Now does everyone know about Johnny Davis?. It’s not as if the Wisconsin sophomore has been hidden in the forest. A role player with a quiet seven-point average for last year’s senior-laden Badgers, he had already announced himself as a new force in college basketball this season. There were the 30 points he threw at Houston, the 25 against Marquette, the 24 at Ohio State. He was nowhere to be found among the 11 names on the preseason all-Big Ten team, but by Monday night he had become impossible to miss.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
b93radio.com

Is Johnny Davis a National Player of the Year Candidate? It seems he may be.

Look I realize it’s January 4th, and making sweeping declarations about college hoops on January 4th is like projecting baseball on April 15th, but last night was a HUGE win for Wisconsin. Even when the Badgers have been loaded with talent, winning at Mackey Arena against Purdue has been like drawing blood from a stone. But not only did they win in Mackey Arena, they did it against a National Title contender that was ranked #3 in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
seehafernews.com

Johnny Davis Gaining National Attention After Big Game Against Purdue

Badgers sophomore guard Johnny Davis says he just played his game and his teammates did a good job getting him the ball. Davis piled up a career-high 37 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in Monday’s 74-69 upset at Purdue. Now, he’s getting some attention for National Player of...
BASKETBALL
Sioux City Journal

Johnny Davis, Badgers streak past Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis has filled a number of roles for the Wisconsin basketball team this season. Scorer. Rebounder. Distributor. Thursday, the sophomore simply helped the 23rd-ranked Badgers get off to a dominating start in their 87-78 handling of Iowa at the Kohl Center. The sophomore scored 19...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Basketball
milwaukeesun.com

Johnny Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Iowa

Johnny Davis scored 26 points to lead No. 23 Wisconsin to an 87-78 victory over visiting Iowa in a Big Ten Conference matchup featuring two of the nation's top scorers on Thursday night in Madison, Wis. Davis, who entered third in scoring in Division 1 at 22.3 points per game,...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

How Wisconsin Badgers' Johnny Davis found a new gear

Systems don't win games in major men's college basketball. And Wisconsin has one of the best this season — possibly the National Player of the Year who was not on any preseason first-team All-American list. At least, not one that can be found. Johnny Davis has burst like a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy