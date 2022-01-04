ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Wisconsin OC Joe Rudolph is headed to Virginia Tech

By Asher Low
 5 days ago
Virginia Tech started the Brent Pry regime by luring away one of Wisconsin’s top assistants. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph is officially leaving Madison to become the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Hokies.

The move was officially announced by Virginia Tech this morning. Rudolph joins Pry, who is in his first head coaching job after serving as the defensive coordinator at Penn State from 2016-2021.

Rudolph is a Wisconsin football alum who returned to the Badgers in 2015 to join Paul Chryst’s staff. Here is a statement from the former Wisconsin offensive coordinator regarding his departure from Madison:

