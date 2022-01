“The Beatles needed The Rolling Stones. Even Diane Sawyer needed Katie Couric. Will you be my...Katie Couric?”. That’s a joke about people needing one another from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but there’s nothing funny about the tandem of Halli Poock and Sahara Williams. If they have their way, they’ll have the whole state talking about how serious they are very soon.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO