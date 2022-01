FX Strategists at UOB Group noted that further gains in GBP/USD are likely above the 1.3600 mark. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that GBP ‘could edge above 1.3560 before the risk of a pullback would increase’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 1.3600 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent GBP strength exceeded our expectations as GBP rose to within one pip of 1.3600 (high of 1.3599) before dropping sharply. The sharp drop coupled with overbought conditions indicate that GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be within a range of 1.3525/1.3595.”

