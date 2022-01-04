ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Us Season 6 Episode 1...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Chrissy Metz Hints Two Deaths Could Happen in the Final Season of 'This Is Us'

The sixth and final season of NBC drama series This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 4. It's guaranteed to be an emotional farewell to a show that's made us laugh, cry, and smile since it first debuted on the network in 2016. The show centers around the Pearson family and has highlighted and confronted many important issues including grief, addiction, and adoption. It's also tackled difficult conversations in unique ways regarding topics such as PTSD, fertility, and race.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Premiere: Creator Dan Fogelman On Pilot Flashbacks, Nostalgia & How ‘The Challenger’ Sets Up Final Season

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about “The Challenger”, the premiere of This Is Us’ sixth and final season on NBC.  NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us returned tonight for its sixth and final season. Per This Is Us tradition, the season premiere marks the Big 3’s birthday but their 41st birthday celebration was mixed with flashbacks to the way they marked the occasion in the pilot five years ago — Kevin sharing with models that the Challenger disaster may have thrust his life on the wrong path, Randall tracking down his birth father and Kate struggling with her weight. The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].” As viewers have seen over...
TV SERIES
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

Landscapers Review: Episode 4 (Season 1 Episode 4)

The truth will set you free — or land you in jail. The Edwards conclude their twisted tale on Landscapers Season 1 Episode 4, “Episode 4.”. The crosscutting between bleak black and white courtroom scenes with Susan’s fantasy of a full-scale Western highlight just how dissociated Susan becomes from reality. Even as she stands trial for murder, she drifts into her dream world.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident is a Lock for Renewal! What About The Big Leap?

FOX has some interesting decisions to make in the coming months. The network has a string of shows performing well and a string of shows that are headed for cancellation. With the network losing the rights to Thursday Night Football, some of the more marginally performing shows could snag a surprise renewal.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson: 'I Pass the Torch' in Final Season's Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Episode

This Is Us‘ Beth finished Season 5 on a true low. Sure, she had the love of her politically ascendant husband and three great kids. But her dance studio had closed — thanks, COVID — and it looked like her years-long dream of pursuing an arts career was over. However, we know from the flash-forward that jumps to the time of Rebecca’s (likely) deathbed that Beth will preside over a dance academy at some point in the future. So when TVLine got the chance to ask Susan Kelechi Watson about bridging the gap between Sad Present-Day Beth and Dance Academy Boss...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘This Is Us’ Boss Says Final Season Will Focus on “Little Things” About Being a Family, Tell a Complete Story

[This story contains spoilers from the final season premiere of NBC’s This Is Us, “The Challenger.”] The return of This Is Us can be summed up in a moment between two of the Big Three. “If the world stopped for the bad stuff, then everything would be dark,” Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) tells twin brother Kevin (Justin Hartley). “But the world keeps going so we can find that crack of light on the other side of the door. We have found the light before, big brother. And we’ll find it again.” The touching scene arrives at the end of the premiere episode for...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident: FOX Sets Earlier Midseason Return!

FOX has set an earlier premiere date for the back half of The Resident Season 5. The show was initially set to return Tuesday, February 1. But the network has revealed the show will now return Tuesday, January 25, a whole week earlier. The network made the announcement on Twitter.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘This Is Us’ [Season 6 / Episode 2]

It’s finally time to wave goodbye to ‘This Is Us.’. Anchored by a stellar cast, which includes the likes of Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, the NBC drama follows the lives – past, present, and future – of The Pearson family.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

The Wonder Years Review: Lads and Ladies and Us (Season 1 Episode 10)

The Wonder Years Season 1 Episode 10, “Lads and Ladies and Us,” the show’s first episode of 2022, doesn’t pack as much of a punch as the previous outing. That said, it explores significant territory. “Lads and Ladies and Us” boasts a simple premise — the...
TV SERIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This Is Us season 6 preview: Why the cast can’t stop talking about the latest episode (which you can now watch on Amazon Prime)

If you consider that it’s been more than two years since the most recent season of Stranger Things, then waiting seven months for This Is Us to return isn’t all that bad. But since spending time with the Pearsons feels like a collective – and much-needed – hug, its return this Tuesday, 4 January, couldn’t come at a better time.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Legacies Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Is Lizzie a Heretic?

Lizzie Saltzman made a big decision on Legacies Season 4 Episode 9. If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope murdered the witch in one of the most shocking scenes on the show to date. Thankfully, Lizzie recognized that she could use a potential death to her advantage, dying with...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Days of Our Lives Round Table: The Devil's New Twist for 2022

Lucas found a new ally to help him take down EJ, Salem reacted to Johnny and Chanel's marriage, Eric and Nicole said goodbye once again, as the Devil continued to torment Salem in a whole new way. Our TV Fanatics, Christine and Jack, are joined by Stephanie, Bradys, and Trey...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

A Discovery of Witches - Season 3 - Episode Titles and Synopsis

Thanks to Imzadi for sending us the following from the German Sky TV Site. They have kindly translated the Titles and Descriptions for us. Note: Obviously title may change/be translated differently. Consequences. Diana mourns the death of her foster mother, Emily Mather, who was murdered by Peter Knox. When Diana...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Talking' Bout A Revolution

Dr. Wilder is singlehandedly one of the best things to come out of this season, and she certainly was the best part about New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11. So, when does she get a spinoff? Assuming, of course, that her picking up where Max left off as the series splits its time doesn't already constitute as one.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy