ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/JPY sits near multi-year high, eyeing 116.00 amid risk-on/rising US bond yields

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY jumped to the highest level since January 2017 during the early part of trading on Tuesday. The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven JPY and continued pushing the pair higher. Elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the strong move....

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Jpy#Government Bond#Adp#Usd Jpy#European#Omicron#Japanese#Us Treasury#Fed#Ism Manufacturing Pmi#North American
FXStreet.com

When is the US ISM Services PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI – at 15:00 GMT this Tuesday. The gauge is expected to fall to 66.9 in December from 69.1 recorded in the previous month. The market focus, however, will be on the Prices Paid sub-component, which represents inflation and is expected to edge higher to 83.6 from 82.3 in November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims the 0.9200 figure amid mixed US macroeconomic data

US Initial Jobless Claims increased above the 200K mark, blaming resurgent Covid-19 cases. US ISM Non-Manufacturing (Services) PMI rose to 62.0, lower than the previous month's reading. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a neutral bias. On Thursday, during the New York session, the USD/CHF pair advances for the second time...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pierces the 1.1300 figure after US ISM Services PMI

The single currency has been unable to recover from hawkish FOMC minutes, down 0.13%. US ISM Services PMI slowed a tick though it remains at expansionary territory. US Initial Jobless Claims rose by 207K, 10K more than estimations. EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish biased though a daily close below 1.1300 could...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Range trading continues post-FOMC Minutes

US data came in worse than anticipated, with unemployment claims up to 207K. German inflation soared to 5.3% YoY in December, higher than anticipated. EUR/USD maintains its neutral-to-bearish stance seesawing around 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 1.1284 and trades at around 1.1300, as demand for...
CURRENCIES
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Fixed mortgage rates hit 20-month high as long-term bond yields rise

What a difference a year makes. One year ago this week, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sank to its lowest level in history. This week, fixed mortgage rates followed long-term bond yields and rose to their highest levels in 20 months. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie...
REAL ESTATE
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues its two-day slump pierces 0.7160

The Australian dollar falls at the mercy of a hawkish US central bank that eyes reducing its balance sheet. US Initial Jobless Claims rose more than foreseen but remain at five-decade lows. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: The pair is bearish biased and soon might test the 0.7100. In the North America...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN slides below the 100-DMA hovering around 20.4400 after Banxico’s minutes

The Mexican peso strengthens during the day, up some 0.73% against the greenback. Banxico’s last meeting minutes stressed concerns over inflation, labor wages as new head Victoria Rodriguez takes the helm of Banxico. Mixed US macroeconomic data weakened the greenback vs. the Mexican peso. On Thursday, during the New...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD eyes 2021 bottom amid strong US Treasury yields, focus on US NFP

NZD/USD stays range-bound after refreshing 13-day low. US Treasury yields refreshed nine-month high as Fedspeak backs hawkish FOMC minutes. Downbeat US data failed to disappoint greenback buyers, Omicron woes also weaken Antipodeans. Light calendar in Asia, pre-NFP mood may restrict immediate moves ahead of US session, risk catalysts are the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD: Why a strong Nonfarm Payrolls may not be enough?

Between hawkish FOMC minutes, a strong ADP report and surge in Treasury yields the U.S. dollar should be stronger. However in the last 48 hours, the greenback pulled back against the Japanese Yen, saw modest gains versus commodity currencies and consolidated against euro and sterling. This is partially due to the sell-off in stocks but at the end of the day the Federal Reserve clearly telegraphed their plans to raise interest rates at the end of the year. The minutes, ADP and Treasury yields simply reinforced the central bank’s guidance.
MARKETS
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy