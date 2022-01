The US saw a record number of seven-day average cases on Tuesday. Several European countries too have seen a sharp spike in cases with several setting new pandemic records. Though the COVID situation continues to remain grim, the risk sentiment has recovered. Dow and S&P500 ended at fresh record highs yet again. US yields have risen 4-6bps at the far end with a yield of 10y now at 1.55%. Real rates however continue to remain low as inflation breakevens are higher. The Dollar has weakened overnight, except against the Yen which has weakened on higher US treasury yields. The Euro recovered to 1.1350 after having dropped to 1.1275 at one point. The Sterling too has approached the 1.35 mark.

