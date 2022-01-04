black-ish Season 8 Episode 1

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
Comments / 0