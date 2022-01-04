ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
black-ish Season 8 Episode 1

 3 days ago

Black-ish Season 8 Episode 1 has...

E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TVLine

When Calls the Heart Sets Season 9 Premiere Date at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel will return to Hope Valley this spring. The cable network announced Wednesday that When Calls the Heart Season 9 will premiere Sunday, March 6 (at 8/7c) and consist of 12 episodes. In the Season 8 finale, which aired May 9, Elizabeth at last realized that she was supposed to be with saloon owner Lucas — but the following teaser signals trouble ahead for the newly formed couple: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships,” reads the Season 9 synopsis. “The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few...
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TV Fanatic

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Watch Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Dexter: New Blood S1E9 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9, Dexter opens up to Harrison, but worries...
TV Fanatic

FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident is a Lock for Renewal! What About The Big Leap?

FOX has some interesting decisions to make in the coming months. The network has a string of shows performing well and a string of shows that are headed for cancellation. With the network losing the rights to Thursday Night Football, some of the more marginally performing shows could snag a surprise renewal.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch 'black-ish' Final Season Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe award-nominated comedy series “black-ish” continues its eight-year legacy for its momentous final season, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 PM ET. From the “Juneteenth” episode to the many hard topics about race, politics and family, it is going to be difficult to say goodbye. You can watch the season premiere with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Distractify

ABC's Hit Series 'Black-ish' Is Partially Based on a True Story

The ABC sitcom Black-ish has been taking the world by storm ever since its debut on the network in September 2014. The comedy-drama series is centered around the affluent Johnson family, who try to build a new life in an upper-class neighborhood. Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr., played by Anthony Anderson, grew up poor but now works as an advertising executive who lives in a predominantly white suburb with his wife, Dr. Rainbow Johnson (Tracy Ellis Ross), and their five children.
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 10

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10, a dramatic turn of events found the sworn enemies trying to track a cybercriminal. As the case intensified, they had to rely on each other for survival. Meanwhile, Kilbride worked with Nova, leading to a big break in a cold...
TVLine

Euphoria Season 1 Quickcap Video: Catch Up With Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 2

Feeling somewhat Euphoria-ic? That’s likely because the HBO series is returning this Sunday after more than two years (!) off the air. A lot has happened in the real world since the last time we checked in with Rue and her pals — including a Lead Actress Emmy for leading lady Zendaya and the COVID-19 pandemic, the latter of which put a serious delay in production — and we wouldn’t fault you if you can’t remember all the ins and outs of Euphoria‘s first season. So in the interest of jogging your memory about the dark high school drama ahead of its...
PopSugar

The Black-ish Cast Say Farewell After 8 Seasons: "It Is So Hard to Say Goodbye"

Sad news for Black-ish fans: the hit ABC family series is coming to an end after eight laughter-filled seasons. The show's season eight premiere kicks off on Jan. 4 with a special guest appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama. And yet we're still struggling to say goodbye to the Johnson family — Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Andre "Dre" (Anthony Anderson), Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Junior (Marcus Scribner), Diane (Marsai Martin), and Jack (Miles Brown) — who have all grown up with us over the years.
Ashe County's Newspaper

'Black-ish': How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
Deadline

'This Is Us' Final Season Debut & 'FBI' Lead Tuesday Ratings; 'black-ish' & 'American Auto' Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
