ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FBI Season 4 Episode 10

TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI Season 4 Episode 10 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Is a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted on tonight? (December 28)

The FBI: Most Wanted team usually ends our Tuesday nights. What’s going on with the CBS series tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 28?. We’ve gone some time without a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. Is that going to change tonight? Sadly, not. The last episode of 2021 aired earlier this month.
TV & VIDEOS
KHON2

Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10 Online

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10, Stabler is forced to work with an old enemy to catch a cybercriminal who has escaped from prison. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10 revolves around the continuation of the rivalry between Stabler and Wheatley. When an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Review: Talking' Bout A Revolution

Dr. Wilder is singlehandedly one of the best things to come out of this season, and she certainly was the best part about New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11. So, when does she get a spinoff? Assuming, of course, that her picking up where Max left off as the series splits its time doesn't already constitute as one.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI: International’: The Team Heads to Northern Ireland to Solve a Case in Upcoming Episode

FBI: International returns with an all-new episode next week! And it looks like Special Agent Jamie Kellett will be the star of the show. On January 4th, the Fly Team came back from its month-long hiatus to save an auditorium full of students in Bulgaria after a group of terrorists took them hostage. In the episode, Forrester ended up saving the day with remarkably quick thinking.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘FBI: Most Wanted’: The Upcoming ‘Hunter’ Episode Sounds Absolutely Creepy

Get this. FBI: Most Wanted might be creepier than usual in its next new episode. And it could be the most out-there crime series on network TV. So circle your calendars for next Tuesday. That’s when FBI: Most Wanted features an episode called Hunter. And according to CBS, here’s what you’ll see in the hour: “The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Boys Season 3 Gets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement Video

The Boys will be back for more supes drama this summer: Season 3 of the gritty comic-book adaptation will premiere on Friday, June 3 with three episodes, Prime Video has announced. A new installment will then debut each subsequent Friday until the season finale on July 8. The series wrapped up its second season back in October 2020 with multiple casualties and major twists: While trying to save his mom from Stormfront, Ryan severed the supe’s limbs and scorched her with his powers — and also accidentally wounded and killed his mother Becca in the process. Meanwhile, a distraught Homelander was...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Jason Confronts His Deepest Fears!

The tension is mounting as we approach the conclusion of SEAL Team Season 5. Paramount+ has dropped some details of what to expect on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 12. "Jason must confront his deepest fears on the road to healing while Clay and Sonny are forced to take certain matters into their own hands," reads the official description for the episode titled "Keys to Heaven."
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 5: Production Delayed!

The wait for Virgin River Season 5 might be long, TV Fanatics. The Netflix romantic drama landed a two-season renewal last year following the success of Virgin River Season 3. Series lead Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram stories this week to reveal filming on the fifth season has been postponed.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Horrific Tragedy for the Byrdes

The Byrdes are going out with a bang, not to mention a few potentially fatal bumps and bruises. Netflix on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season — the seven episodes that comprise Part 1 drop Jan. 21 — and the two-minute teaser features footage of a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood. It’s one of several crises greeting the Byrde clan as the Emmy-winning drama approaches the finish line. As also previewed in the above trailer… * Drug kingpin Omar Navarro wants to cut a deal with the FBI, and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy