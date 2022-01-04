FBI Season 4 Episode 10

The Boys will be back for more supes drama this summer: Season 3 of the gritty comic-book adaptation will premiere on Friday, June 3 with three episodes, Prime Video has announced. A new installment will then debut each subsequent Friday until the season finale on July 8. The series wrapped up its second season back in October 2020 with multiple casualties and major twists: While trying to save his mom from Stormfront, Ryan severed the supe’s limbs and scorched her with his powers — and also accidentally wounded and killed his mother Becca in the process. Meanwhile, a distraught Homelander was...

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO