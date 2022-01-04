New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11

Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we getting a season 4 episode the day after Christmas, or is it delayed?. Well, this is where we should go ahead and share the good news! While a lot of other shows out there are understandably off the air for the next several days, the Kevin Costner series is going to be back on the air. You will have a chance to see season 4 episode 9 in just a matter of hours, and this is poised to be a huge story in the greater mythology of the show. How in the world can it not be? Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale, which is slated to air next weekend. (There’s no break after New Year’s Eve, either.)

