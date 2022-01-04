ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11...

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1 Review: TNT

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1 explored the depths of a mother's love and how far she's willing to sink into the organized crime world to help her ailing son. The Cleaning Lady also discussed many issues about immigration and DACA that haven't been covered recently. They even used Filipino representation throughout the storylines.
‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London, Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) have officially taken over for them, as medical director and chair of oncology.
#New Amsterdam
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 photo: One awkward Christmas

Season 1 episode 9 is set to arrive on Showtime this weekend and moving forward, things are gonna get strange. That’s especially the case for one Angela Bishop. What’s going on here with Iron Lake’s resident Chief of Police? Let’s just say that she’s in a pretty uncomfortable position for the time being. At the end of this past episode, we saw her in a situation where she was starting to piece together that Dexter Morgan was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Yet, she can’t have him know that and for now, she needs to continue to put on this façade of still being his girlfriend. (Granted, he’s hidden enough stuff from her where she’d be totally justified breaking up with him.)
'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 10 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question as we’re in the midst of the holiday season. Typically, this is a time where there is no new programming on the air — but will that change with this comedy?
Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 1 Online

Watch black-ish Season 8 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 2 options to watch the black-ish S8E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Hulu Plus and fuboTV. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On black-ish Season 8 Episode 1, Bow and Dre attend a fundraising event...
9-1-1: USA Network Lands Cable Rights

9-1-1 will be available on cable TV this week. The hit FOX drama is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11...
A Very British Scandal season 1 episode 2 air date, new spoilers

Following the series premiere today on BBC One, do you want to see A Very British Scandal season 1 episode 2 air date, plus more details on what’s ahead? There are a few different things worth thinking about here!. First and foremost, let’s kick things off here with this:...
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

There are of course multiple things worth noting in regards to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9, but we should begin with this: It’s the penultimate one of the season! Also, it could be the second-to-last one of the whole series. Most of you probably know about this...
Full episode: Cover2 — Season 9, Episode 12

The penultimate episode of Cover2 is now available in full on demand. The full episode can be seen above. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
‘New Amsterdam’ 4×11 Review: “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution”

If, like us, you’ve been screaming “how” at New Amsterdam ever since the fourth season premiere ended with Max Goodwin deciding to go to London with Helen Sharpe, “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” finally answers your question. And it’s not an easy answer, just like there are no easy answers in fixing broken systems. Rather than taking a look at just one hospital, with Max always trying to solve major problems in 43 minutes or less, the series is now looking at two very different approaches to medicine (also with Max trying to make it all better in a small amount of time). While it might seem like the grass is always greener, neither way of doing things is completely perfect.
Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, episode 9?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we getting a season 4 episode the day after Christmas, or is it delayed?. Well, this is where we should go ahead and share the good news! While a lot of other shows out there are understandably off the air for the next several days, the Kevin Costner series is going to be back on the air. You will have a chance to see season 4 episode 9 in just a matter of hours, and this is poised to be a huge story in the greater mythology of the show. How in the world can it not be? Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over directly into the finale, which is slated to air next weekend. (There’s no break after New Year’s Eve, either.)
Is New Amsterdam's Rebellion Against Veronica Doomed Without Max?

Spoilers ahead for the winter premiere of New Amsterdam Season 4, called “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.”. New Amsterdam returned for the first new episode of 2022 to reveal the new status quo with Max and Helen off in London while everybody left behind tries to adapt to Veronica as unrivaled leader. While Iggy, Bloom, and Reynolds all seemed more or less resigned to Veronica’s reign after a six-week time jump, Dr. Wilder was ready to fight for a revolution. The other three were on board by the end of the hour after they scored a win, but will they be able to get any more wins without Max on hand?
Days of Our Lives Round Table: The Devil's New Twist for 2022

Lucas found a new ally to help him take down EJ, Salem reacted to Johnny and Chanel's marriage, Eric and Nicole said goodbye once again, as the Devil continued to torment Salem in a whole new way. Our TV Fanatics, Christine and Jack, are joined by Stephanie, Bradys, and Trey...
