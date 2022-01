MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota veterans organization is on a mission to end homelessness among service members by finding them a Home for the Holidays. It takes the combined efforts of the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ staff, community partners and dedicated counselors to stick with veterans as they make the transition to having a place to call their own. Kirk Jones will tell you a cup of coffee taste best when it’s brewed and drank in your own place. The Army veteran is happy to have a home at Veterans East. He landed there with the help of MACV. Jones needed...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO