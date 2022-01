Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) shift towards a layer 2 centric roadmap in 2021 is one of the most significant decisions for Ethereum's network since its inception. Building a decentralized, secure and scalable blockchain is a paradox within the confines of modern technology. The first group to solve this paradox will more than likely be able to attract the vast majority of global value and volume. No pressure.

