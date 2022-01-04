ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Scientist Says Coronavirus Is, Apparently, Here to Stay

By Omari Fleming
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve seen with the omicron variant, COVID-19 is sweeping across San Diego and the country, infecting people at an alarming rate. On Monday, county...

Nora Zapata
3d ago

I knew this covid would never end I been telling myfamily since it started I said don’t listen to the news covid will never end..just like every other disease we got...prayers

Kathleen Gladden
2d ago

The people responsible for the covid crisis should be tried, convicted and sentenced in court. This has been monstrous not only in deaths but the far reaching effects on all of humanity. Hopefully we can return to some semblance of normality. No lockdowns or mask mandates!! No New World Order or authoritarian Socialism. Right or wrong let the people figure it out for themselves. Give us our freedom. I for one am not listening to government so-called experts. Politics has made them unreliable.

Guest
2d ago

Yes and we need to live with statement. BTW HIV is still around 5600 deaths in 2021 alone. Or around 15 a day.

