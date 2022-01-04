California Scientist Says Coronavirus Is, Apparently, Here to Stay

MILWAUKEE — Yet another version of the novel coronavirus has swept the world. Over the past two years of the pandemic, we’ve seen the SARS-CoV-2 virus change up on us quite a few times — from the alpha variant that raised alarm in the spring to the delta variant that fueled our latest surge. Now, omicron is on the rise, and has quickly become the dominant variant in the U.S.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO