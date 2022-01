Welcome to Boating’s 2022 Boat Buyers Guide! New boater? Allow us to be the first to welcome you to the water! You’ll find that Boating’s annual Boat Buyers Guide—while written by experienced boaters for experienced boaters—will prove invaluable to you too. This guide offers the information you need to compare dozens of boats in a variety of categories. Which fishing boat is more efficient than the other? Which watersports boat under 22 feet seats the most crew? (Hint: “Passengers” passively ride buses; your crew takes an active part in your boating fun!) Which pontoon boat comes with extra tubes, deck space or storage? What about fuel economy and towability? Will it fit in my garage on its trailer? The answers to these buying questions and more are yours for the reading. Our purpose with this guide is to give you greater confidence when shopping for a boat.

