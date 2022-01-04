Man pries open safe burned in Colorado wildfire, appears surprised at what he finds

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said only one injury has been reported, but didn’t rule out finding...
Days ago, we learned of a Colorado wildfire that ravaged Boulder County and the surrounding area. In the midst of the chaos, one man heroically saved his neighbor from their burning home. Last Thursday, a Colorado man proved he’s already up for “Neighbor of the Year” after saving someone from...
When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
An anorexic woman was found dead at home after doctors failed to monitor her condition during lockdown, an inquest heard. Louise Cooper, 44, died from severe malnutrition after suffering from an eating disorder 'for many years' and had an 'extremely low' body mass index (BMI), the hearing was told. A...
A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
One mom who was trapped for hours on Interstate 95 in Virginia was able to get help for her two children thanks to a kind EMS worker. Vania Masaya shared her experience of the frightening ordeal in an interview with Today on Wednesday morning. Masaya explained she was traveling with...
Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
A white couple got upset when a Black man was served before them at a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Day. The Black man reportedly had priority as a Diamond member, but that fact didn't stop a Karen from attacking the Black man and getting her partner knocked out in the process.
With many hundreds of people stranded in their cars for more than 24 hours in a 48-mile traffic jam south of Washington DC, stories have begun to emerge of acts of kindness as food and water ran out in the freezing conditions.Drivers had been stuck on Interstate-95 since Monday after a crash involving six tractor-trailers blocked the roadway during a snowstorm that saw up to 11-inches of snow pile up across the Commonwealth of Virginia.As the hours ticked by many ran out of any provisions they may have had in their vehicles, and worse they also began to run...
Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he’d been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he’d already rented...
PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow.
Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group.
Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department)
Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia.
After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child.
The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
