In a scheduled closed-door session to discuss the litigation of the Marijuana retailer they face. The City of Menominee chose not to go into close session at Monday evenings council meeting. Council members Josh Jones and Dave Robinson opposed the motion to cancel the closed session. Other than the discussion on whether to hold a closed session, the council did not discuss the marijuana litigation at the meeting. Council member, Josh Jones says, “ I was hoping to hear from the city’s litigation attorney Matt Cross of Plunkett Cooney.”

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO