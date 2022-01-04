ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

India spends record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021 - govt source

By Rajendra Jadhav
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRvLI_0dc9nrdS00

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India splurged a record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021, buying more than double the previous year’s tonnage as a price drop favoured retail buyers and pent-up demand emerged for weddings that were delayed when the pandemic first hit.

The previously unreported details of the world’s second biggest consuming nation’s soaring imports were disclosed to Reuters by a senior government official who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The 2021 gold import bill easily doubled the $22 billion spent in 2020, and surpassed the previous high, set in 2011, of $53.9 billion, according to the official, who tracks broad import trends.

In volume terms, India imported 1,050 tonnes of gold in 2021, the most in a decade, and far more than the 430 tonnes imported in 2020, the official said.

While global bullion prices drew support from the strong demand in India, the outlay on imports would have added to pressure on the country’s ailing rupee.

“Last year demand was robust as lots of weddings were postponed to 2021 from 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.

Indian authorities imposed strict lockdowns during the first waves of the pandemic in 2020, hitting gold demand during the wedding season and key festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

Gold is regarded as an essential part of the bride’s dowry in India, and is also a popular wedding gift.

Ajmera noted a price correction had made gold more affordable for retail consumers in India early last year

Local gold prices hit a record high of 56,191 rupees ($754) per 10 grams in August 2020, but fell back to 43,320 rupees in March 2021, when monthly imports spiked to a record 177 tonnes.

In December India imported 86 tonnes of gold, slightly more than last year’s 84 tonnes, the government official said.

Gold imports could moderate in January as rising coronavirus cases have prompting local authorities to impose restrictions, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer.

“Jewellers are afraid of lockdown. They have scaled down purchases,” the dealer said.

($1 = 74.5100 Indian rupees)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global copper smelting steady in December, satellite data shows

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity was steady in December as a slowdown in China was offset by gains elsewhere, including other parts of Asia and North America, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed on Friday. Reduced activity in the southwest of China dragged down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Great Gold Love Trade Alive And Well, As India Buys Record Amount

The great gold love trade appears to be alive and well, despite gold having a down year in 2021. India, the second largest consumer of the yellow metal after China, reported spending a record $55.7 billion on gold imports last year. That’s more than double the amount from 2020 and surpasses the previous record high of $53.9 billion, set in 2011.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buying Gold#Gold Prices#Govt#Indian
Reuters

India govt forecasts year to March economic growth of 9.2%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian economy is expected to grow 9.2% year-on-year in the financial year ending in March, the Ministry of Statistics said on Friday in its first estimate for the period. That would compare to a 7.3% contraction the previous financial year. Many private economists have trimmed...
WORLD
investing.com

Japan's household spending extends declines, raises recovery doubts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the fourth straight month in November, a weaker-than-expected reading that threw into doubt hopes that a consumer demand recovery will give a major boost to the economy in the final quarter of 2021. Household spending fell 1.3% in November...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares track best week since September

BENGALURU, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set on Friday for their best weekly gain since early September as benchmark indexes rose for a fifth session in six buoyed by gains in financials and oil producers. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.84% to 17,896.35 by 0451...
STOCKS
Reuters

China to launch market-making on STAR Market

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will introduce a market-making mechanism to Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published corresponding draft rules on its website.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil cracks climb to near 2-month high

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil surged to their highest level in nearly two months on Friday, supported by tighter regional supplies due to lower exports from India, China and South Korea. Despite firmer raw material crude prices, refining margins or cracks for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sterling edges up despite cooling UK economic data

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sterling was on track on Friday for weekly gains against the dollar and euro to start 2022, despite a mixed picture emerging for Britain's economy. The currency has strengthened since mid-December in part due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 proving less disruptive to the economy than originally feared, analysts have said, with the government only lightly tightening restrictions so far.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Rupifi raises $25 million for its B2B payments platform in India

Tiger Global and Bessemer Venture Partners co-led the two-year-old startup’s $25 million financing round. Existing investors Quona Capital and Ankur Capital also participated in the round, a top executive said Thursday. The new investment, especially from high-profile global investors, shows the appetite many have for the buy now, pay...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Eurozone inflation at record high

Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EZ INFLATION AT RECORD HIGH (1210 GMT) Euro zone inflation hit another record high, up 5% in December, a sign that the economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indonesia's coal supply crunch over, minister tells local media

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's power emergency, which has triggered a coal export ban rocking global energy markets, is over and the government is reviewing a new formula for its mandatory domestic sales policy, a senior cabinet minister told local media on Friday. The world's biggest thermal coal exporter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy