ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Already-Endangered Young Salmon In Sacramento River Latest Victim Of Drought

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyqzE_0dc9nY3l00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An already dwindling salmon species in the Sacramento River is now the latest victim of the drought gripping the Western U.S.

Wildlife experts say less than 3% of the winter-run Chinook salmon actually survived the hot dry summer. Now, there are concerns restrictions aimed at saving such fish populations could deprive cities and farmers of water deliveries this year.

We’re now seeing just how much of a toll last summer’s scorching heat wave and relentless drought took on young salmon.  California Fish and Wildlife sent CBS13 its findings showing only 2.6% percent of the winter-run Chinook salmon juvenile population survived.

“Well it’s a hit to everybody. When you get to a drought like this water is in really really short supply,” said UC Davis fisheries scientist Peter Moyle.  “The other runs of salmon are going to follow suit.”

Moyle says this could be just the beginning if we don’t work on a solution. The winter-run may be the first to take a hit, but not the last.

“If we lose the battle for the winter run we’re likely to run the battle for the other runs. So we’ve got to make the system work,” Moyle told CBS13.

You may remember that instead of releasing salmon into rivers last April, we showed you the state sucking the fish out of the reservoirs and then trucking them all the way to the ocean. With less snow melt feeding the rivers, the water was just too warm for young salmon.  They’re desperate moves to save the salmon, but Moyle says the key is also sharing what little water we have.

“We’re using all this water that’s being produced by mountain ranges. We’re trying to capture it and store it in the reservoirs and we’re taking it from the fish. So if we want some of those fish around, we’ve got to give some of that water back,” said Moyle.

While the winter-run salmon has been on the endangered list since 1994, the other two main Central Valley Chinook salmon runs aren’t doing much better either.  They’re largely kept alive by hatcheries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

‘Do Our Best, Wait For The Best’: Sacramento Restaurants Pivot During Covid Surge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Shorter hours, takeout only, and COVID testing clinics for restaurant industry workers and their families, are all ways restaurants are feeling the impacts of COVID and the surge of cases linked to the omicron variant. Tables full of takeout orders sit inside a near-empty Mikuni in Midtown Sacramento, the only people inside are the restaurant’s staff. The front doors are revolving on Saturday night as customers arrive, masked, to pick up their to-go orders. Mikuni’s owner, Taro Arai, said they made the call to do takeout only for a week, starting January 7th, due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Across...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Skier Found Dead Near Northstar Ski Resort

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Saturday morning, Search and Rescue crews discovered the body of a missing skier in the area north of Northstar Ski Resort. The name of the skier was Rory Angelotta and he went missing on the afternoon of December 25th, 2021. After 6 days of extensive searching in extreme weather conditions, search efforts were put on hold when no evidence of Angelotta was discovered. Crews found Angelotta about half a mile from the residential neighborhood of Shaffer Mill Creek. This is a considerable distance from where he started, at the Northstar Ski Resort. Crews believe that Angelotta had gotten lost in the whiteout conditions of the storm on December 25th and had been searching for the neighborhood near which he was found. They believe that when he was unable to locate safety, he succumbed to the storm. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a statement from the family, saying: “The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.” Angelotta’s death is a reminder that caution is paramount, particularly when dealing with severe weather conditions.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Placerville Teen Last Heard From Near Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing teen who was last heard from near the Oak Park area of Sacramento is being sought. Her name is Reylynn Pinon and she is from Placerville. She was last seen on December 9th and has been missing for just around 1 month. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches, and is around 150 pounds. The family is asking that anyone with any information please contact the Placerville police. The Placerville PD contact is Addison Randall, arandall@cityofplacerville.org.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dinosaurs Take Over Cal Expo In Jurassic Quest Exhibit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For dozens of families, it was time to push the pandemic pause button by going back in time. It was opening night at Cal Expo for the Jurassic Quest attraction featuring mechanical dinosaurs and other artifacts. Dinosaurs roared back into Sacramento. It’s something many families have been looking forward to. “He’s been dying to come out here and get on the big T-rex,” parent Chris Williams said of his son. Dozens of realistic looking cretaceous creatures are on display at Cal Expo. “The first reaction I get is they want to pet it,” said “Tyranno” Tony with Jurassic Quest. “They never...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Restaurants Close Voluntarily Over Omicron, Staffing Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento restaurants were already struggling to stay open due to a staffing shortage, and now the COVID-19 omicron variant is forcing eateries to shutter once again. COVID had closed restaurants early in the pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s scary,” said Mulvaney’s B&L owner, Patrick Mulvaney. Workers turned to unemployment benefits for help and when it was time, restaurant owners asked them to come back. It was a tough sell with the never-ending restaurant whiplash. “People are scared, too, to come back,” Mulvaney said. Things were starting to get back to normal for Mulvaney until he said his staff was hit by the newest variant. “New...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think We’ll Be OK’: Family In Mourning After Sacramento Man Killed In Christmas Eve Morro Bay Shark Attack

MORRO BAY (CBS13) — Sacramento resident Tomas Butterfield was attacked and killed by a shark on Christmas eve while surfing near Morro Bay. The surfer was in the area visiting family for the holidays. The news was shocking for family, including Tomas’ uncle, Grant Butterfield, who was celebrating at a Christmas eve dinner party when he got a call from Tomas’ father. “I thought he was calling to wish me a merry Christmas. The first thing he says is we’ve lost Tom,” Grant said. His nephew was dead. “I thought ‘Oh my, car crash, heart attack,’ I hadn’t a clue. I was just in shock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Salmon#Sacramento River#Fish#Uc Davis
CBS Sacramento

Some Sacramento Public Library Locations Giving Out Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests, As Supplies Last

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With COVID-19 cases spiking, test kits are now also in high demand. To help meet that rush, the Sacramento and Folsom public library systems are making testing kits available for free. We’ve partnered with @SacCountyCA to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Visit one of our library locations for curbside pick-up while supplies last. More at https://t.co/Uex6CtvR7L. — Sacramento Public Library (@saclib) January 4, 2022 Sacramento County officials say more than 91,000 test kits have been issued to regional libraries. The kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they’re being limited to two per person. No library card...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lake Oroville Power Plant Restarts After Being Shut Down Due To Drought

OROVILLE (CBS13) — The power plant at Lake Oroville is starting back up. Levels in the lake had been so low that last August, the power plant was taken offline. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced that the recent storms have brought the water level high enough to restart the power plant. Operations are starting slowly because they don’t want to let too much water out. Officials say the power plant is only generating 30 megawatts. More power is expected to be generated as lake levels rise.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy