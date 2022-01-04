ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treaty United: How to build a squad in three days

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to assemble a 26-man squad at three days' notice on no money, for a team with potentially no fans - and reach the play-offs?. It turns out the answer is yes. As Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett tried to throw together a side for the League of Ireland...

www.bbc.co.uk

