ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

USA NABS CABLE RIGHTS TO RYAN MURPHY’S “9-1-1” STARRING ANGELA

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gripping hit drama “9-1-1″ is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Rebooting ‘The Honeymooners’ With Female Lead

Faced with fighting the 21st century streaming wars, CBS is rebooting a 67-year-old sitcom. CBS Studios is developing a new version of iconic working-class comedy The Honeymooners for the network. Only this iteration is described as “a bold, female-driven reboot” from executive producer Damon Wayans Jr. (New Girl) and showrunner Lindsey Shockley (Black-ish). The story is described as centered on a “new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?” Kameron...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

NBCUniversal’s USA Network secures US cable rights to Fox drama 9-1-1

NBCUniversal-owned US cablenet USA Network has acquired rights to new and existing seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Fox drama 9-1-1 and will begin airing it this week. Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the procedural explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Tim Minear
Person
Kenneth Choi
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Aisha Hinds
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Oliver Stark
Observer

Natacha Karam of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on the Process of Doing Better

Natacha Karam distinctly remembers the day she landed her role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, the spinoff of the hit FOX procedural drama, 9-1-1. Though she’d only watched 9-1-1 once in passing, she self-taped her audition with some confidence. She’d played an elite sniper on the short-lived NBC drama The Brave and was aware that casting directors saw her as a fit for action roles. A character described as an “adrenaline junkie and badass firefighter” seemed like a good fit.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘9-1-1’ Repeats Headed to USA Network in Multiyear Distribution Deal

Old episodes of Fox’s drama “9-1-1” is coming to USA Network thanks to a new licensing agreement. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes of the emergency services drama will air in a block on Wednesday nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all four previous seasons of the series. The agreement also includes future seasons of “9-1-1” and the current fifth season, which will hit NBCUniversal-owned USA Network later this year.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Usa Nabs Cable Rights#The Critics Choice Assn#Cca#Golden Globe
film-book.com

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s plot...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Ranks as Fox’s Top Entertainment Program in 2021

As many television shows go on a brief pause for the holidays, 9-1-1 ranks as one of the most popular series on FOX. While the hit FOX drama goes on a month-long hiatus, fans are left with several burning questions. The last episode left many questions unanswered. Is Eddie (Ryan Guzman) really leaving the 118 for the sake of his son’s mental health? What will that mean for his friendship with Buck? (Oliver Stark) What’s been going on with Albert? What will happen with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) relationship? Will Chimney forgive Buck after he kept the secret that he knew Maddie was leaving?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Honeymooners’ Female-Driven Reboot In Works At CBS With Damon Wayans Jr. Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A classic blue-collar comedy title from the CBS library is plotting a return. The network is developing The Honeymooners, a reimagining of the 1950s sitcom created by and starring Jackie Gleason. The multi-camera project with a feminist twist hails from Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow’s Two Shakes Entertainment and CBS Studios where the company has been based. Written by Lindsey Shockley (Mixed-ish) and to be directed by Kelly Park (Country Comfort), The Honeymooners is described as a bold, female-driven reboot of the iconic working-class comedy centered around new wife Ruth and her husband Alex who are determined to have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NAACP
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Viewer Votes

How hot will the action get on the third season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Season 3 Premiere of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Left You With Questions About This Couple (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star ahead. Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star is officially here — and the premiere didn't waste any time dropping bombshells on viewers. Going into the inaugural episode of the season, we saw where many of the members of the 126 ended up after it was disbanded. By the end of the episode, the snowstorm that had hit Austin left many of them in precarious situations (that, of course, the episode didn't provide resolutions to just yet).
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett Says She’s ‘Never Been Motivated by Money or Fame’

“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett has been killing it lately. The 63 year old actress broke records last year as the highest-paid actress of color on television, earning $450,000 per episode for the Fox series. Despite her monetary success, Bassett said in an interview with InStyle that she’s “never been motivated solely by money or fame.” In the interview, Bassett also shares that her intention behind becoming an actress was simple: to fulfill her dreams.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam joins me on Zoom from her Hollywood home, a whirlwind of color and personality. The 27-year-old is wearing a bright green turtleneck, large silver hoops and numerous gold chains, her hair in gorgeous messy waves and a big smile on her face. The black and white polka dot wall behind her is embellished with a neon light, there are monkey lanterns hanging from the ceiling, and burnt orange leather chairs placed in front of leafy green house plants.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

A massive ice storm continues to keep the keep the first responders busy on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode two. “Thin Ice” will air on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy