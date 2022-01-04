ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Growing Worried Of Moving Disgruntled Striker For The Right Price

By Joseph Patrick
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unless a miracle happens, it appears Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is imminently heading out the Emirates Stadium. But one thing that has gotten Arsenal worried is the value they would get in any transfer scenario. The Gunners are aware that the stock of the 32-year-old striker may have plummeted following a...

